Hiring Manager Rejects Techie For Switching Jobs Every 3 Years: "He Became Upset"

People frequently transition between jobs for a variety of compelling reasons. Career growth and advancement opportunities are often primary motivators, as individuals seek new challenges and chances to develop their skills and expertise. Financial considerations also play a significant role, with many employees looking for better compensation packages, bonuses, or benefits that align with their worth and expectations.

A job seeker recently took to Reddit to share a frustrating experience where she was rejected by a hiring manager due to her history of job switching. The interviewer, who had spent 20 years at the same company, expressed concerns that the candidate's frequent career changes indicated a lack of long-term commitment. This experience prompted the job seeker to seek advice on how to address similar concerns in future interviews.

During the interview, she also provided context for her career transitions, highlighting the circumstances that led to her decisions.

"I explained that in my first company, after three years, the work became monotonous, and I didn't see any career growth, so I left(it was a Service company so you guys could wonder). I worked for 2.8 years in my second company, but the company was acquired and laid off employees extensively, leading me to leave. My current company's work is not aligned with my career aspirations, so I requested a transfer to an internal project that better matches my skills. However, I was told I'd need to stay in the same project for 2.5 years to be eligible for an internal switch, which is why I started exploring other opportunities," she wrote.

See the post here:

Despite her explanations, the hiring manager remained unconvinced. The interviewer also took issue with the candidate's response to a standard question, specifically her vision for the next 3-4 years. The candidate expressed aspirations to become an architect, seeking to gain comprehensive project insight from start to finish. However, the hiring manager deemed this perspective overly "tech-focused" and insufficiently centred on customer needs.

"I tried to explain that I had read the job description carefully and believed the role aligned with my future goals, and I would be happy to stay longer if the opportunity was right. He also took issue with my answer about where I see myself in the next 3–4 years. I mentioned that I aspire to become an Architect to understand projects end-to-end, but he questioned why I wasn't more customer-focused. I responded that delivering high-quality work would indirectly benefit customers, and their satisfaction would be a natural outcome. However, he wasn't satisfied and said I was too tech-focused and not customer-focused," the post added.

The post sparked a lively discussion, with users weighing in with their opinions and insights. One commenter offered words of encouragement, reassuring the candidate that she was on the right path and should move forward, implying that the interviewer's expectations were unrealistic and unfair. One user wrote, "You are 100% going in the right direction. The interviewer was a jackass, move on."

Another commented, "Do you think that HM is unaware of employee attrition, market standards, inflation, etc..? He either thinks package is too high or thinks he can hire freshers/less experienced people for the job. IMO, 3 years comes under a very good period and HM either lacks real-world experience/delusional if he thinks otherwise."

A third added, "Trust me!, he does not have a budget or a position to fill urgently so he's finding reasons to reject. Since many companies are having silent layoffs currently they just want to casually conduct interviews to keep running job boards. Your tenures are perfectly normal."