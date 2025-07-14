Woman Humiliated With Racist Remarks During Job Interview In Dubai: "Go Back To Your Country"

A Reddit user shared a disturbing account of her sister's experience in Dubai, where she was allegedly misled into a humiliating encounter under the guise of a job interview for a Personal Assistant position. In the now-viral post, the user said her sister had been invited for a Personal Assistant interview with a man in Dubai claiming to own a perfume business. Despite disclosing her lack of a university degree on LinkedIn, the man insisted on meeting for an interview at a cafe. During the meeting, he allegedly ignored her for 10 minutes while on his phone before dismissing her candidacy due to her lack of a degree, claiming his HR had rejected her.

The interviewer's behaviour allegedly took a turn for the worse, with him making derogatory comments about her background, qualifications, and ambitions. He reportedly belittled her living situation, suggested she'd be lucky to get a receptionist job, and even implied she should leave the country. The user described the encounter as verbal abuse, laced with classism and xenophobia, leaving his sister feeling humiliated and crushed.

"She left the interview feeling crushed. He used that meeting not to evaluate her, but to insult and demean her. This wasn't an interview; it was verbal abuse and classist, xenophobic behaviour. This man wasn't serious about hiring. He used the meeting to exert control and humiliate a vulnerable job seeker. No formal process, no contract, just him in a café acting superior. We are reporting this to MOHRE and DED," the user added.

See the full post here:

The user warned others, particularly young women and new expats, to be cautious and prioritise their safety. He advised that if someone insists on meeting at an unconventional location, ignores their disclosures, and resorts to insults, they should leave the situation, block the person, and report them.

The post resonated with many Reddit users, who expressed empathy and concern. Some users highlighted that the interviewer's behaviour was unacceptable, with one noting that some people use interviews as a means to exert power over others. Another user pointed out that the interviewer's comments about visas and nationalities revealed a disturbing level of elitism.

A third wrote, "Damn wtf..Hope you win the case and he gets fired and deported..what a degenerate, I just wish she recorded the conversation for proof as they might ask for it."

A fourth said, "It's honestly disappointing to witness how some HR or admin staff here in the UAE act as if they own the company...with such entitlement and lack of respect. But we trust that karma sees everything. Hoping and praying your sister finds a company that truly values professionalism and respect."

A fifth added, "He was looking for a model, not a job. Tell ur sister to thank God the red flag didn't hire her."