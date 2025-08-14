"Scared To Go Outside": After Violent Attack By Teenagers, Indian Man To Leave Ireland

An Indian man who was attacked by a group of teenagers in Dublin on Sunday, said that he planned to go back to India as a result of this incident.

The man was attacked by three people in the evening around 5:30 pm in Fairview Park.

He told The Journal that while walking home from the park, one of the teenagers on an electric scooter kicked him in the stomach. Although he tried to walk away, two others started attacking him. He fell on the ground while they continued to kick and punch him.

One of the attackers took his metal water bottle and hit him above his eye, which caused a deep gash and resulted in heavy bleeding.

The victim said that people did not help him despite being around during the incident. Later on, two boys helped him and called the gardai. Thereafter, he was taken to the hospital where he received eight stitches.

He told the publication that many of his Indian friends are now "scared to go outside" and some are even thinking of going back to India. His parents have also advised him to consider coming back home.

The gardai are still investigating the case.

Irish President Michael D Higgins had condemned the ongoing recent attacks on members of the Indian community and called them "despicable". In a statement, he expressed a "deep sense of gratitude" for the contribution of the Indian community to Irish life.

He highlighted their role in medicine, nursing, the caring professions, culture, business, and enterprise. "Their presence, their work, their culture, have been a source of enrichment and generosity to our shared life," he said.

He added that the recent attacks "diminish all of us and obscure the immeasurable benefits the people of India have brought to the life of this country".

Recently, Indian-origin people have faced racially motivated violence. The Indian Embassy in Dublin had also issued an urgent safety advisory, and urged residents to "avoid deserted places" and "exercise heightened caution". The Embassy also warned of "an increase in the instances of physical attacks" on Indians.

