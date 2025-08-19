9-Year-Old Boy Stoned By Teen In Ireland, Family Calls It Racist Attack

A 9-year-old boy of Indian origin was attacked by a 15-year-old while he was playing, in Ireland. The teenager threw stones and injured him, on Tuesday in Cork County. The child suffered serious head injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

The child suffered a deep injury to the head and was taken to the hospital in a bleeding state. The family has alleged that it is a racially motivated attack.

Garde (Ireland Police) have identified the teenager who committed the attack. According to the police, the teenager is responsible for creating constant problems in the area. A probe into the incident is progressing.

Head of Ireland India Council, Prashant Shukla said, "This is shocking and beyond comprehension. The boy is going to have lifelong trauma which we cannot repair." He added that they have been working to articulate it to the governments of both sides that this needs to be taken seriously.

Recently, Indian-origin people have faced racially motivated violence. The Indian Embassy in Dublin had also issued an urgent safety advisory, and urged residents to "avoid deserted places" and "exercise heightened caution". The Embassy also warned of "an increase in the instances of physical attacks" on Indians.

Irish President Michael D Higgins had condemned the ongoing recent attacks on members of the Indian community and called them "despicable". In a statement, he expressed a "deep sense of gratitude" for the contribution of the Indian community to Irish life.

He highlighted their role in medicine, nursing, the caring professions, culture, business, and enterprise. "Their presence, their work, their culture, have been a source of enrichment and generosity to our shared life," he said.

The Ireland India Council even pushed back its annual Indian Day celebration at Farmleigh in Dublin over safety concerns for the members of the Indian community.

