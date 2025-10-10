"Go Back To India": Indian Woman Faces Racist Abuse In Ireland, Sparks Debate

A case of open racist treatment of an Indian woman in Dublin, Ireland, has shocked people. The victim, Swati Verma, posted a video of the entire incident on social media, which is now spreading rapidly online.

In the video, a local woman tells Swati to "go back to India" and questions who allowed her to stay in Ireland. The incident has sparked intense reactions on social media.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, Swati wrote that this incident was extremely sad and disturbing for her. She described it as a personal trauma and added that even in modern society, immigrants face discrimination and rejection. This incident has once again reignited the global debate about racism, at a time when the world is advocating for inclusivity and tolerance.

Swati mentioned, "I never thought I'd have to justify my existence on a street I walk every day. A woman stopped me outside my gym, asked me why I'm in Ireland and told me to "go back to India." For a few moments, I froze. Then I realized silence only helps hate grow. I recorded, I reported and I'm sharing, because racism, intimidation and hate still walk freely on our streets and because this shouldn't happen to anyone."

"She might have been mentally ill by the looks of it but I am still posting this here for awareness and in case anyone comes in contact with her and she could use some help," she added.

In the pinned comment, Swati wrote, "Yesterday, late evening around 9 pm, as I was heading home after my gym session, just a few steps away from where I live, a woman across the road yelled "Excuse me!" and waved for me to."

She further added, "She was well-dressed, wearing a badge that said "DCU" (I think). I assumed she was lost and needed directions. But as soon as she reached me, her tone changed. With a condescending smile, she started asking: "Why did you come to Ireland? What are you doing here? Why don't you go back to India?" Shocked, I tried to stay calm and said, "Because I work here and I love it here." She kept coming closer, invading my space, touching me at times, asking if I had a visa, if l was renting or owned a house and questioning if India even gives independence to people."

Swati shared that she was startled, scared and just trying to process what just happened with her.

Social Media Reaction

Many social media users commented showing concern for the woman. One user commented, "Sorry you had to deal with this hope you're okay, hopefully something is done about your report."

Another user wrote, "I an so sorry you experienced this. You never have to justify your existence to anyone. Hope you're doing ok."

Another user praised her for handling the situation and wrote, "You handled it well girl!"