Delhi Techie Shares Experience After Being Interviewed By AI Bot: "Fascinating And Unsettling"

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A product manager experienced an AI-powered job interview instead of a human panel.

The AI system assessed skills and provided feedback on attire and engagement metrics.

Ms. Sharma felt the interview's unidirectional nature limited her ability to clarify questions. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

A seasoned product manager from Noida, Radhika Sharma, recently had a unique job interview experience where she was assessed by an AI-powered robot interviewer instead of a human panel. Ms Sharma, who has nearly a decade of experience in tech, shared her encounter with Business Insider, revealing that the virtual screening system not only evaluated her skills but also provided feedback on her attire. She described the experience as "equal parts fascinating and unsettling" and discussed the pros, cons, and key takeaways from the AI-driven interview process.

Notably, Ms Sharma had stepped back from her product owner role to focus on her young daughter. She is now re-entering the job market, seeking a product management position. A SaaS company invited her to an AI-powered screening interview, and upon starting the process, she was prompted to ensure a quiet environment, avoid switching tabs, and enable screen sharing for monitoring.

"As soon as the interview started, a timer counted down from about 20 minutes, which I found to be a little distracting. A blank screen with a female voice greeted me and began asking me highly specific questions about product management," she told Business Insider.

The email clearly stated that the interview would be AI-conducted, assessing her product management skills through a structured set of questions. Right after the interview, Ms Sharma received a detailed performance evaluation from the AI tool. The assessment ranked her technical knowledge alongside metrics like engagement, eye contact, facial expressions, posture, and attire. Although her technical skills scored well, the report noted that she wasn't professionally dressed and had only occasional eye contact.

She admitted to underestimating the AI's capabilities, saying, "I underestimated what the AI was capable of scoring me on, so I didn't think to wear a collared shirt.''

However, she also noted a significant limitation: the AI interview's unidirectional nature, which prevented her from clarifying questions or sharing contextual experiences. Ms Sharma now plans to apply the AI's feedback to improve her performance in future interviews, highlighting the importance of preparation and self-presentation in AI-driven assessments.