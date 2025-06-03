"Apple or Android": This CEO Has Asked The Same Question To 3000 Job Seekers. Here's Why

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Chris Hyams, Indeed CEO, asks candidates "Apple or Android?" in interviews. This question reveals candidates' decision-making processes beyond resumes. Hyams prioritizes curiosity and adaptability in potential hires for workforce success.

In the competitive landscape of job recruitment, Indeed CEO Chris Hyams has adopted a very unconventional approach to interview the job candidates. According to Fortune Magazine, over the past 15 years, he has consistently asked more than 3,000 candidates a straightforward question: "Apple or Android?"

This question, while seemingly about tech preferences, is designed to delve deeper into a candidate's thought process. Hyams believes that understanding how individuals make choices and articulate their reasoning provides more insight than traditional resume reviews.

"It might seem strange, but I ask everyone, 'Do you have an iPhone or an Android, and why?'" Hyams tells Fortune.

"It's not about the right answer," Hyams explains. "It's about how they approach the question and justify their choice."

This method aligns with Hyams' broader philosophy of prioritising curiosity and adaptability in potential hires. By focusing on these traits, he aims to build a workforce capable of navigating the ever-evolving challenges of the modern workplace.

"I'm mostly curious about how people make decisions," Hyams explains. "And it's actually a long 15-minute series of back-and-forth on this, where I get to learn a little bit about the human being and about how they make decisions."

Most people answer iPhone, with typical reasoning being they've stuck with the brand since being put on their family plan in high school. Others open up about the apps they enjoy using on their phone, generally, giving Hyams a peek into their passions. When that happens, he also asks what they would change about the platforms.

"You can actually have a really interesting set of conversations around how important it is when you choose a product that you can get stuck with that thing for a very, very long time," Hyams says. "I ask people what apps they use, and that's a way to learn a little bit about them."