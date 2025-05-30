Chinese University's Job Ad Requiring PhD For Canteen Manager Role Sparks Debate

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Chinese university is under scrutiny for a canteen manager job ad. The position requires a doctoral degree, sparking online debate and criticism. Responsibilities include managing canteen operations and ensuring food safety.

A university in China has sparked controversy after posting a job advertisement for a canteen manager that requires a doctoral degree. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the listing was posted on the official website of Southeast University in Nanjing. The institution is part of government-backed initiatives and is one of only 39 universities on the mainland considered a gateway to better job prospects or further study opportunities.

The university triggered a heated online debate after the advertisement went viral. As per SCMP, the position is for an office manager overseeing the university's canteens. Responsibilities include supervising the development and preparation of dishes, managing canteen contractors, ensuring food safety, and handling administrative paperwork. Applicants must also demonstrate proficiency in English and office software. Preference will be given to candidates with relevant work experience and Communist Party membership.

The expected annual salary for the position is 180,000 yuan (approximately $25,000), according to the listing.

It was the requirement of a PhD that drew intense criticism online, with many questioning whether such a high level of education is necessary for the role. "Since when does a canteen need a PhD to operate?" one social media user asked.

Some users also speculated that the position may be designed for a specific individual. "It seems too coincidental that a PhD graduate also holds a cooking certificate. It looks like the post is tailored for someone with connections," one person commented.

Following the backlash, a university staff member clarified that candidates are not required to be cooks, but preference would be given to those with academic backgrounds in food, nutrition, and culinary arts, as well as those with cooking certifications.

Notably, SCMP reported that competition for the position is expected to be fierce, as such a role at a prestigious university is viewed as a "golden rice bowl"-a stable job with excellent benefits.