Healthcare Graduate In China Sells Ice Cream On Street, University Feels "Embarrassed"

A woman in China, who is a healthcare graduate from Zhongshan College of Dalian Medical University in Liaoning province, claimed that her alma mater asked her to delete a video showcasing her selling ice cream because it made the school feel "embarrassed", South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

However, the school denied the claim, stating they support diverse career choices and aren't ashamed of her journey. "We do not discriminate against any job, nor do we feel embarrassed by our graduates' endeavours to establish their own business," the school stated on social media.

Also Read | "I Am Leaving India": Gurugram Man's Emotional Outburst Over Flooded Roads

An unnamed official reportedly acknowledged that Li's video had "posed a bad impact" for the institution. "Her video contained some untrue messages. She seems to be hyping up," the official added.

The woman, surnamed Li, graduated three years ago with a bachelor's degree in medical imaging. She left her job at a hospital in Guangxi Zhuang for unspecified reasons. She started selling ice cream to make money while preparing for a public service exam, Xiaoxiang Morning Herald reported.

The video went viral, garnering over 5 million views and 100,000 likes on social media in China. She claimed that she received a call from one of her teachers, named Chen, who urged her to remove the video because it had negatively impacted the video.

Also Read | Little Girl Cries After Auto Driver Allegedly Slaps Her For Selling Roses, Video Sparks Fury

According to the report, Li removed the video as requested but faced continued harassment from individuals associated with her alma mater.

"But some people from the school still left comments on my social media account, attacking and defaming me. This incident has disrupted my life and my ice cream business," Li was quoted as saying.

However, she reposted the video with a straightforward message, stating, "If you think I'm slandering you, take me to court."

Many online users supported Li, praising her for earning a living through honest labour. Meanwhile, some criticised her for mentioning her alma mater in the video, suggesting it was a publicity stunt.