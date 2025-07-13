"I Am Leaving India": Gurugram Man's Emotional Outburst Over Flooded Roads

A Gurugram man has announced his plan to leave India after getting frustrated by the dilapidated and shabby infrastructure in the Millennium City. The man took to Reddit to share his plight in the aftermath of the Monsoon downpour, which has caused waterlogging and clogged roads all around the city.

"I don't understand how people in Gurgaon accept the condition of roads during the monsoon season. Yesterday night, I saw at least 5 imported cars stranded in the water logging, while I crossed them in my car," wrote the OP in the r/gurgaon subreddit.

"This is crazy. I sense that rich people/industrialists can influence, put pressure and press pain points the govt. Yet there is no action taken by either of them. How are they accepting these personal losses," he added.

"I have decided to move out of India, coz I don't want to live my life like this. See people struggle and not get the basic amenities, welfare and service. This may be an incidental rant, but I am pissed now."

In one of the comments, the OP added that he was considering moving to Australia to escape Gurugram. "Guys, I already have Australia on my radar. What's ur opinion on Australia??" he wrote.

The user's emotional outburst has now gone viral, inviting a similar visceral reaction from the city-dwellers.

"Honestly I really can't believe condition of this so called major Tech hub," said one user while another added: "I thought Gurugram was superior to cities like Noida, Ghaziabad. But they both were far better than this glorified sh*t hub."

A third commented: "All this is because of the collective resignation of the wealthiest citizens, who could demand change, and the rest of us, who tolerate it."

Also Read | "I Have No Words": Gurugram Woman Shows Flooded Home In Posh Area

This is not the first instance when the residents of the city have expressed their pain. Earlier this week, a woman living near the posh Golf Course Road, known for luxury high-rises like DLF Camellias, where homes are sold for upwards of Rs 100 crore, took to Instagram to share a video of her home, submerged in water.

She shared a video of her stepping out of the car outside the residence, submerged knee-deep in water. The video then shifts indoors, where various items such as furniture and shoes can be seen floating.

"What happened last night has left me completely shattered. As most of you know, the weather yesterday was brutal, it poured relentlessly for nearly 4 hours. I live near Golf Course Road, the area known for its upscale high-rises like DLF Camellias, where homes are sold for Rs 100 crore. But even here, this is the harsh reality of Gurugram," the woman captioned her post.