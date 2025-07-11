"I Have No Words": Gurugram Woman Shows Flooded Home Near DLF Camellias In Viral Video

A Gurugram woman has shared her plight on social media as her house was submerged in water after relentless downpour lashed the Millennium City. The woman claimed her home was in ruins despite being located near the posh Golf Course Road, known for luxury high-rises like DLF Camellias, where homes are sold for upwards of Rs 100 crore.

She shared a video of her stepping out of the car outside the residence, submerged knee-deep in water. it then shifts indoors where varios items such as furniture and shoes can be seen floating.

"What happened last night has left me completely shattered. As most of you know, the weather yesterday was brutal, it poured relentlessly for nearly 4 hours. I live near Golf Course Road, the area known for its upscale high-rises like DLF Camellias, where homes are sold for Rs 100 crore. But even here, this is the harsh reality of Gurugram," the woman captioned her post.

"When I returned from work, I found my car half-submerged in water. But what truly broke me was what I found inside my home. This is my home. A home I had carefully and lovingly set up after I moved in. Everything that was on the floor, furniture, belongings -- was floating, soaked, and destroyed," she added, recounting the ordeal.

"I have no words left. Just pain. Just disbelief. This is not just water damage. It's emotional damage. And it's real."

Social media reacts

As of the last update, the viral video had garnered over 2.1 million views and hundreds of comments with the majority sympathising with her and calling out the authorities for poor drainage facilities across Delhi NCR.

"India needs a civil disobedience movement and mass protests against the corrupt government and bureaucracy. High time!" said one user while another added: "Even Indus Valley had better drainage system."

A third commented: "If anyone has 10 crore or above, they should go to foreign nation. Pay taxes and live a life with dignity, security infrastructure."

A fourth said: "This is what happens when you are desperate to develop real estate and mint money by selling plots and farm lands but don't care about city planning and basic human needs."