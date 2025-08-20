Watch: Mumbai's 'Spider-Man' Swings Into Action To Clear Waterlogging With Toilet Wiper in Hand

Armed with a wiper, a "Spider-Man" turned saviour for Mumbaikars after heavy rains lashed the city and left parts of it waterlogged.

Videos circulating on social media platforms show a man dressed in a superhero costume wading through the flooded streets and helping residents and commuters stranded in the rain. The video, shared by a user named Shaddy Man, shows him trying to clear the floodwaters on the streets.

At one point, he even takes out a polythene bag filled with garbage from the water and throws it away, giving the impression of cleaning the area.

He captioned the video, "Bahout paani khali karna h abhi," which translates to, "Lot of water to be drained."

The video went viral in no time, with people calling him the "Real Superhero of Mumbai" in the comment section.

One person commented, "Spiderman making way in water."

"With great power comes great responsibility," wrote the next.

Another wrote, "Bro is trying to find out Doctor Octopus."

Hours later, he shared another video in which he was seen lying on thermocol boxes floating in the floodwater.

"Pahele me khud ko bachalu Phr sb ko bachaunga," which translates to "First, I will save myself, then I will save everyone else," the caption read.

The maximum city continues to reel under heavy showers. The residents are advised to remain indoors and avoid going into low-lying or flood-prone areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a red alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri.

Six people have died in the state in the past 24 hours due to rain and flood-related incidents, according to statistics made public by the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department.

Due to incessant rainfall, the wall of the Zilla Parishad Primary School in Bhilar village, close to Mahabaleshwar, Satara district, fell on Wednesday. No injuries or casualties have been reported as of now.