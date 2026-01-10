13,000 Followers,$2800 Earned: Mumbai Entrepreneur's Rise From Scratch

Mumbai-based entrepreneur Aditya, who started AI business, recently shared a proud moment, he bought a new MacBook using money he earned from his own online business. In his post, Aditya said he made his first dollar online just 200 days ago. Since then, he has come a long way, inspiring many other people trying to start their own digital journey.

Starting out with a second-hand, sluggish laptop, Aditya built his personal brand and X (formerly Twitter) account to over 13.3k followers, steadily growing an audience for his work in the AI and content creation space. Through consistent effort and solopreneurship, he has earned over $2,800 in just a few months.

200 days ago, i made my first dollar online.



> grew my X account to 13.3k followers

> Made $2,800+ as a solopreneur

> Started with a second hand super slow laptop



Today, I finally bought myself a MacBook with my own money.



I'm so happy right now ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dfmgbz5Yuh — Aditya (@AdityaShips) January 9, 2026

His startup, SuperPictureAI, helps creators design thumbnails that feel authentic and less like AI-generated content, meeting a growing demand in the content creation world.

Aditya's post touched many people because it showed his honest and humble journey. Fellow creators and entrepreneurs praised him in the comments. One person said, "I know how this feels. Congrats, you must have so many stories to share." Another wrote, "It's so cool to see how far you've come. Keep going!" A third added, "It's amazing what you can do with just a laptop and the internet, you're in control of your future."

His story stands as an example of how grit, consistency, and leveraging the internet can empower individuals to create and grow from scratch-even with limited resources.