Watch: Mumbai Founder Calls Father Before Buying Luxury Car, Conversation Goes Viral

An entrepreneur has shared a heartwarming video, showcasing an emotional moment with his father before buying a BMW. In an Instagram video, Rishi Udapurkar, a 25-year-old Mumbai-based founder of creative agency AdKo, is seen asking his father's approval before making the luxury car purchase.

Rishi called his father Shashank Udapurkar, who is also a filmmaker. He expressed his doubts about spending a significant amount on the car. His father reassured him, saying, "Agar kharch karne ki ichcha nahi hogi, toh kamane ka man bhi khatam ho jayega" (If you lose the desire to spend, you'll also lose the will to earn).

Watch the video here:

The video starts with Rishi calling his father and telling him that he has decided to purchase the car. "But the problem is, it's a big amount, and I want to know, am I spending recklessly?" he said next. "In my mind, there's a doubt."

How his father responded has become an inspiration for many on social media. His father said, "Nothing is big, beta," and if you lose the wish to spend, you wouldn't want to earn.

Rishi's father encourages him to enjoy his hard-earned success, and the video ends with Rishi picking up his new BMW. "I feel grateful, honestly," Rishi said further in the video while sitting in his brand new car. "Kabhi bolte hain na ki aukaat se zyada mil jaata hai. I'm in that zone right now."

Social Media Reaction

The post has gone viral, garnering over 4.9 million views and thousands of comments. Many users praised the heartwarming exchange between the father and the son.

"My father always said that one day you'll read or hear a quote and it'll stay with you forever. That sentence "agar kharch karne ki iccha nahi hogi, toh kamane ka mann bhi khatam hojaega" from uncle is going to stay with me forever," one user wrote.

"Those lines from your dad really hit hard for me. I just came to the realization that I am just earning money and saving it not enjoying it," another said.

"Godayummm uncle ji gave a mantra for life," a third chimed in.

Even his father took to the comment section and wrote, "Overwhelmed by the love.'

"Par 'uncle' kehke gali kyun de rahe ho, bro? Umar shayad tumse 2 din zyada ho, par dil abhi bhi tumse jawaan hai" (Why are you calling me uncle? I might be a few days older than you, I am young at heart).