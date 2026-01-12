Filipino Woman Thought She Was Worshipping Buddha Statue. It Actually Was Cartoon Character

A woman in the Philippines gained social media attention after she found that the green statue she worshipped for four years was actually an animated cartoon character, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported, sharing details of the hilarious story.

The woman, whose identity wasn't revealed, had bought the statue from a local shop, drawn to its rounded form and gentle expression. She thought it was Buddha, the founder of the Buddhist religion. She even placed the statue on her home altar, offering incense and praying daily, hoping for blessings and peace.

But it actually was a 3D-printed model of Shrek, an animated character.

However, her faith and devotion were shattered when a friend came to her house and pointed out the familiar cartoon face, revealing the statue's true identity.

As per the report, the woman was left speechless after the revelation and laughed instead of being embarrassed. The users on local social media reacted to the story, admiring her innocence.

The woman reportedly said that she will continue to worship the Shrek statue.

"This is honestly hilarious. She has gained merit, but I have just lost one point of merit," one user said as quoted in the report.

"Devotion and faith in God come from within. So what if she worshipped Shrek? What matters is that the devotion is sincere," another user added.

"The moral of the story is that sometimes you need to watch cartoon films too," a third user said.

"Buddhism has long absorbed elements from various local folk beliefs, so it is not surprising or even shocking that someone might offer prayers to Shrek as a form of Buddha. If there is a Buddha in your heart, then that is Buddha," wrote a fourth user.