Little Girl Cries After Auto Driver Allegedly Slaps Her For Selling Roses, Video Sparks Fury

A heartbreaking incident has gone viral on social media, showing a young girl crying inconsolably on a road divider after being slapped by an auto-rickshaw driver in Kota. The driver allegedly hit the girl because she was running after his auto, trying to sell roses to the passenger inside.Shared on Instagram by content creator 'Ride With Shikhar,' the video shows the girl sitting on a road divider, sobbing uncontrollably moments after an auto-rickshaw passes by. While riding by, Shikhar noticed her, stopped, and asked if someone had struck her.

The girl, still crying and silent, offered no response. Later, the video explained that an auto driver had slapped her for chasing his vehicle to sell roses to a passenger inside. Shikhar tried to console her, asking if she was okay and offering to buy roses, but the shaken girl refused to speak or accept money.

"She didn't cry because she didn't get the money… she cried because the world failed her.An auto driver slapped her for chasing after his auto to sell a rose. I stopped, listened, and tried to comfort her. She refused money, not out of pride, but pain. Let's be better humans. Be the reason someone believes kindness still exists," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video has triggered intense online reactions, with many users outraged by the alleged violence and demanding accountability. Some demanded urgent intervention, suggesting that an NGO should step in to help the girl, while others urged authorities to take strict action against the driver. One user wrote, "She didn't take the money. It shows how hurt she was. Poverty is a curse."

Another commented, "The point is also why did the auto driver slapped her. Physical violence is not acceptable."

A third said, "If you see kids begging or selling on the streets, call 1098 — the government will rescue them and help them go to school.Buying things from them giving money will not make their life better."

A fourth added, "This video brought two very strong emotions. On one side, the boiling of blood seeing how that auto rickshaw driver dared to slap that little girl and get away with it so easily. On the other side, a feeling of gratitude that there are beautiful souls like you who took the time to help her, not because you offered her money but because you said the words she needed the most."