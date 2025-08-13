Stray Dogs Attack Nagpur Girl While She Was Playing, Bite Her Hands, Legs

A four-year-old girl was left with bloody injuries in her legs and arms after a pack of stray dogs attacked her in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

The attack happened on Sunday in Nagpur's Deshpande Layout while she was playing outside, her parents said.

The incident has sparked a fresh round of debate on social media following the Supreme Court's order on removing stray dogs from the roads of the national capital.

Three-four stray dogs surrounded the girl, Nitya Mongri, and blocked her way before they began the attack. They lunged at her near her neck, her parents said.

Hearing her scream, neighbours and shopkeepers nearby rushed in and chased away the dogs.

Ms Mongri was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors said the injuries were not serious. She has been discharged now.

Her parents, Shravan Mongri and Khushboo, are furious over the increasing problem of stray dog menace in the neighbourhood.

"The problem of stray dogs in the city is increasing day by day. These dogs pose a serious threat to small children and the elderly. The government and municipal corporation must take immediate action, make proper arrangements for these dogs, and prevent them from roaming freely on the streets," Shravan Mongri said.

Other residents said the number of stray dogs in the area has risen sharply, and some people have been bitten before. But the administration has yet to take any concrete action.