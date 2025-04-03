How Vitamin B12 Deficiency Can Worsen Your Health

Vitamin B12 deficiency occurs when the body does not get enough vitamin B12, an essential nutrient required for red blood cell formation, nerve function, and DNA synthesis. Since the body does not produce B12 on its own, it must be obtained through diet such as animal products like meat, fish, eggs, and dairy or supplements. A deficiency can lead to serious health issues, particularly affecting the nervous system and blood cells. Keep reading as we share a list of ways in which a vitamin B12 deficiency can worsen your health.

9 Ways a vitamin B12 deficiency can worsen your health

1. Anaemia and extreme fatigue

B12 is crucial for red blood cell production. A deficiency leads to megaloblastic anaemia, where red blood cells become larger and less efficient at transporting oxygen. This can cause persistent fatigue, weakness, dizziness, and breathlessness, making daily activities exhausting.

2. Nerve damage and tingling sensations

Vitamin B12 plays a vital role in maintaining the myelin sheath, which protects nerves. A deficiency can lead to nerve damage, causing tingling or numbness in the hands and feet (peripheral neuropathy). If left untreated, it may result in permanent nerve damage, affecting mobility and coordination.

3. Cognitive decline and memory loss

A lack of B12 affects brain health, leading to problems like memory loss, difficulty concentrating, and even increasing the risk of dementia. Since B12 is essential for neurotransmitter function, its deficiency can slow down cognitive processes, making learning and decision-making harder.

4. Mood disorders and depression

B12 is necessary for the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood. Low levels of B12 can contribute to depression, mood swings, and irritability. In some cases, deficiency-induced depression may become severe, requiring medical intervention.

5. Weakened immune system

B12 deficiency weakens the immune system, making the body more susceptible to infections. A lack of adequate red and white blood cell production can lead to a reduced ability to fight off bacteria and viruses, increasing the frequency of illnesses.

6. Vision problems and risk of optic nerve damage

Severe B12 deficiency can damage the optic nerve, leading to blurred vision or even vision loss in extreme cases. This condition, known as optic neuropathy, can sometimes be reversed with prompt B12 supplementation.

7. Gastrointestinal issues and poor digestion

Since B12 is crucial for maintaining a healthy digestive system, its deficiency can lead to problems like constipation, diarrhoea, bloating, or loss of appetite. Over time, it may also contribute to a weakened gut lining, making digestion inefficient.

8. Increased risk of heart disease

B12 helps regulate homocysteine levels in the blood, an amino acid linked to heart disease. A deficiency can lead to elevated homocysteine levels, increasing the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and high blood pressure.

9. Muscle weakness and poor coordination

Due to its role in nerve function, a B12 deficiency can lead to muscle weakness, poor balance, and coordination issues. This is particularly concerning for older adults, as it increases the risk of falls and injuries.

Early diagnosis and treatment of Vitamin B12 deficiency through diet, fortified foods, or supplements can prevent these serious health consequences. If you suspect a deficiency, consulting a healthcare professional for testing and supplementation is essential.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.