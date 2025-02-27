5 Tips To Improve Vitamin B12 Absorption In The Body

Vitamin B12 supports your health and overall well-being in more ways than one. It helps your body produce red blood cells, helps to prevent anemia, and ensures that oxygen is effectively transported throughout the body. Studies suggest that vitamin B12 helps improve mood and reduce the risk of depression.

Vitamin B12 also plays a role in energy production. Therefore, those with a deficiency of this vitamin tend to experience fatigue and low energy levels. Vitamin B12 also plays a role in maintaining nerve cells. Consuming enough vitamin B12 also benefits your nails, hair and skin.

Many foods, especially animal products are naturally loaded with vitamin B12. To prevent its deficiency, it is essential to add enough vitamin B12-rich foods to your diet. However, it is equally important to ensure better vitamin B12 absorption in the body. Here, we have a few tips that can help you with it.

Tips to maximize absorption of Vitamin B12 in the body

1. Maintain gut health

A healthy gut microbiome aids in nutrient absorption. Probiotics and a balanced diet can support gut health.

2. Limit alcohol intake

Alcohol can interfere with nutrient absorption in the body. Therefore, moderating alcohol intake can help maintain healthy levels of vitamin B12 and other essential nutrients in the body.

3. Choose high-quality sources

Opt for high-quality sources of vitamin B12. Some of these include meat, fatty fish, dairy products and eggs. These foods are also rich in other essential nutrients.

4. Ensure healthy digestion

Optimal absorption of vitamin B12 requires a healthy digestive system. Adequate stomach acid helps break down vitamin B12 from food sources, enhancing absorption.

5. Medication and other factors

Studies suggest that a few factors can affect vitamin B12 deficiency including a lack of intrinsic factor, medications that decrease stomach acid and digestive disorders.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.