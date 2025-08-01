Vitamin B12 is a crucial nutrient that plays a vital role in maintaining nerve function, producing red blood cells, and supporting DNA synthesis. It's especially important for brain health, as it helps prevent brain shrinkage, enhances memory, and supports cognitive function. A deficiency in B12 can lead to fatigue, mood disturbances, and even neurological issues like poor concentration or memory loss. Since the body doesn't produce B12 on its own, it must be obtained through diet or supplements. Thankfully, several foods are naturally rich in B12 and can help support a healthy brain and nervous system. Read on as we list foods rich in vitamin B12 to help boost your brain health.

10 vitamin B12 foods to support your brain health

1. Eggs

Eggs, especially the yolk, are a good source of Vitamin B12 and also provide choline, another brain-boosting nutrient. Having a boiled egg or two daily can support memory and cognitive function, especially in vegetarians who have limited B12 options.

2. Fish

Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and tuna are excellent sources of B12 and omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients together protect brain cells, reduce inflammation, and may lower the risk of age-related cognitive decline.

3. Dairy products

Dairy items are rich in B12 and are widely consumed in Indian households. Regular intake of milk or curd can help prevent B12 deficiency and improve mental alertness and mood stability.

4. Chicken and lean meats

Chicken and other lean meats provide high-quality protein and a good amount of B12, making them great for brain and body health. They are also easily digestible and help maintain energy levels throughout the day.

5. Fortified cereals

Some breakfast cereals are fortified with Vitamin B12, making them a convenient option for vegetarians and vegans. Choosing whole-grain varieties can also add fibre and other brain-healthy nutrients to your diet.

6. Paneer

Paneer is not only a protein-rich staple but also a decent source of B12 for vegetarians. Adding paneer to your meals a few times a week can support nerve function and improve mental clarity.

7. Fortified plant-based milks

Plant-based milks fortified with B12 are ideal for vegans or those with dairy intolerance. These can be consumed as part of smoothies or in your morning chai or coffee for a healthy B12 boost.

8. Liver

Liver is one of the richest natural sources of Vitamin B12. Although not everyone's favourite, small portions occasionally can significantly boost B12 levels and help keep your brain sharp.

9. Shellfish

Clams and oysters are incredibly high in B12 and provide other nutrients like zinc and iron. Including them in your meals, even once a week, can have a profound effect on brain and nerve health.

Including a variety of these B12-rich foods in your diet can significantly support brain function, boost mood, and protect long-term cognitive health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.