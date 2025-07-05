Video: Indian Student In China Gives Hostel Tour, Internet Says It's Giving "C-Drama Vibes"

An Indian engineering student studying in China recently shared a room tour video of her hostel, offering a glimpse into student life in the country. "Hi everyone! I'm from India, and in this video, I'm giving you a tour of my university dorm here in Shenzhen, China," Saloni Choudhary wrote while sharing the video on YouTube. In the clip, she shows how life is in a building that houses both male and female students. She also takes her viewers through her hostel room, which she describes as "super cute, cosy and perfect for student life".

"I'm studying here on a fully funded scholarship, which means I don't have to worry about tuition fees, dorm expenses, or most other costs - such a blessing for international students!" Ms Choudhary wrote in the caption of the post. "If you're curious about what student life in China looks like or thinking about applying for a scholarship here, this video is for you," she added.

Watch the video below:

Ms Choudhary begins the video by showing her hostel building and mentions that her dorm is located on the 17th floor. She adds that students have to use either their ID cards or facial recognition to access the dormitory.

She then takes her viewers through her hostel room, which can accommodate four people. She also gives a sneak peek into the common bathroom/dressing area and the laundry space, where students can use the washing machines for free.

The video has left social media surprised. Reacting to it, one user wrote, "So much difference in Indian Dorms & Chinese Dorms... I mean look at the cleanliness, privacy, open environment, free stuffs like printing machine ,the washing machine facility, washroom facility. The one Thing I personally loved was the neatness and cleanliness. Living at a place like this can surely bring me mental peace, more productivity, good health, and ability to feel more and more freee."

"Your dorm looks straight out of cdrama , pretty and quite realistic , have a good and safe time in china," commented another.

"Wooo your dormitory is so cool! It seriously feels like I'm visiting the girls' dorm from one of my favorite Chinese dramas....Love O2O vibes all over! So dreamy and aesthetic!" said a third user.

"The amount of stuff and facilities you ppl get free of cost [ maybe included in somewhere else ] is amazing. And the view from that terrace [ connection btw buildings ] looks awesome for walks anytime," added another.

"Literally you are so lucky!! I loved your vlog. I thought in cdramas they just pretend that they have such amazing cute dorm rooms and you literally showed us that it's true. Omgg make your parents proud girlie!" one user commented.