Nutritionist Suggests Top 6 Vitamin C-Rich Foods To Treat Dull Skin And Pigmentation

If your skincare regimen fails to offer you the glow you want, it might be time to check your kitchen instead of just your bathroom shelf. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, diet is the first step towards having glowing, balanced skin, and vitamin C may be the key. Vitamin C is known for its ability to brighten pigmentation, defend against free radical damage, and aid in the creation of collagen. It is an essential nutrient for anyone struggling with dullness or recalcitrant dark spots since it helps neutralise free radicals that damage skin, lowers inflammation, and promotes skin restoration.

According to Lovneet Batra, here are 6 vitamin C-rich foods that pack a surprising punch:

1. Amla (Indian gooseberry)

Amla has an astounding 252 mg of vitamin C per 100g, which is more than 300 per cent of the daily necessary amount in just a few slices. This potent antioxidant protects the skin from oxidative stress, increases collagen, and lightens pigmentation.

2. Jujube (ber fruit)

Jujube, which is frequently disregarded, has 218 mg of vitamin C per 100g. Its abundance of flavonoids and saponins reduces dullness, soothes skin inflammation, and protects the skin from UV rays.

3. Cashew fruit

The cashew apple is a vitamin C gem that can be found beyond the nut. This fruit combats oxidative stress, lessens pigmentation, and encourages a more balanced complexion with 180 mg per 100g, asserts the nutritionist.

4. Guava

Guava is one of the most abundant natural sources, with about 214 milligrams of vitamin C per 100g. You only need 30 grams to meet your daily needs. It enhances natural brightness and protects against damage from free radicals.

5. Bell peppers (capsicum)

These colourful vegetables are rich in beta-carotene and contain more than 123 mg of vitamin C. They promote firm, radiant skin and lessen inflammation through the synthesis of collagen.

6. Drumstick leaves (moringa)

Moringa, which has long been used for its detoxifying properties, has 108 mg of vitamin C per 100g. Its polyphenols help to brighten skin from the inside out and remove pollutants.

As a bonus tip, Lovneet Batra suggests combining vitamin C with meals high in iron, such as spinach or lentils, for better absorption and quicker skin regeneration.

Remember that your inner nourishment also affects the health of your skin, so it is not just about using creams and serums. Watch as your skin changes organically by using food as your glow-up weapon.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.