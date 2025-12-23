Party Season Skincare: Easy Besan Hacks To Boost Skin Health

The party season brings the need to look your best, but it also presents certain skincare challenges. You will get in the festive spirit, which can make you stay awake for too long hours, and pile on too much makeup to look your best. And then there's exposure to cold air during winters. All these factors can take a toll on the skin barrier. This outermost layer of the skin is a reflection of what goes on inside the body, as well as how much hydration you may be getting daily. Certain studies suggest that using gram flour weekly can help enhance skin's radiance and overall glow, which can add a festive touch to the skin's appearance. A natural hero with roots in Ayurveda and science, like besan or gram flour, could be the answer to solving common skin issues.

Given that besan is readily available in Indian kitchens, it can be used anytime, anywhere, for any skin type (with a few adjustments of course). Here are some skincare hacks using besan to get the festive glow.

Easy Besan Skincare Hacks For Party Season

1. Besan And Curd Glow Mask

This natural skincare combination can offer hydration and boost skin's overall radiance. Studies suggest that a peel-off mask using a teaspoon of besan and curd can balance the skin's pH. This means that the needed acidic nature of the skin can be maintained when gram flour is combined with the cooling properties of curd. This face pack may not be suitable for extreme cold conditions, as it may cause a cold if the curd is directly used from the fridge.

Tip: Microwave the curd for 30 seconds before mixing it in with gram flour, and do a small skin patch test to avoid any unexpected side effects on the face or neck.

Skin type: This face pack is suitable for most skin types, especially for people with sensitive skin types, but not for those who don't have any diagnosed skin condition. Consult a dermatologist if doubtful.

Read More: Worried About Side Effects Of Adulterated Besan? Nutritionist Shows How To Make Besan At Home

2. Besan and Turmeric Anti-Acne Pack

Studies suggest that the combination of gram flour with a small pinch of turmeric can help soothe the outermost layer of the skin. Turmeric is a strong ingredient which should only be used in small amounts for its skin health benefits. If you are using turmeric powder, make sure it is not adulterated, as additives can have a negative effect on the skin barrier. People can suffer from acne due to a variety of reasons that may be connected to their diet, daily stress levels and even the environment that they are exposed to daily.

This dynamic duo can do spot control before going to special events and offer some relief for addressing skin worries.

Tip: Natural remedies like gram flour and turmeric can only work when they are used repeatedly for an extended period of time.

For the best skin health benefits, use it diligently and eat a nutritious diet and exercise.

Skin Type: This face pack is suitable for people who have skin spots and are worried about their appearance. But do consult a dermatologist who can guide you and suggest which natural remedy will work for your skin type in a safe and effective manner.

Read More: Don't Let Winter Steal Your Glow: Hydrating Skincare Routine For Indian Dry Skin

3. Besan And Rose Water Quick Fix

Studies suggest that a rose water and gram flour combination works as an instant refresher before applying makeup. Applying make-up tends to dry the skin out, so prepping the skin is essential before applying make-up. Through using a simple gram flour and rose water mixture, it is important to know how much quantity will work for your skin type.

Tip: Use a teaspoon of besan and use a soluble medium like milk to get the right paste-like consistency for easy application.

Skin Type: This skincare combination can work for multiple skin types, depending on the duration and how diligently it is applied when needed.

4. Besan And Honey Winter Shield

Gram flour and honey can effectively combat dryness during the cold, windy weather, as repeated exposure causes moisture loss. Studies suggest that the outermost layer of the skin can cause a reduction in the hydration level of the skin's surface. This is also known as transdermal water loss, which can be reflected as skin dullness.

Tip: Use only a small dollop of honey, as excessive honey usage can cause an imbalance in the outermost layer of the skin.

Skin Type: This is also suitable for almost all skin types, provided people don't have pre-existing skin conditions.

Read More: K-Beauty Glass Skin Trend: Why It May Be Harmful For Indian Skin

Why Should You Use Besan For Skincare?

Exfoliation is a simple skincare routine that removes dead skin cells gently from the topmost layer of the skin. Gram flour acts as a natural exfoliator, which also balances an oily substance on the layer of the skin, also known as sebum. Studies suggest that gram flour can balance sebum but only for acne-prone skin. This makes it important to know your skin type before using besan for skincare. Certain studies suggest that using gram flour weekly for face packs can add a natural glow, which can enhance skin radiance. The party season demands feeling your best, and mindfully using gram flour can add an overall skin-boosting effect. Here are some points to keep in mind while using gram flour for skincare.

Gram flour also soothes inflammation on the skin, which can occur due to skincare mistakes or using unsuitable skincare and makeup products on the skin repeatedly.

The science of skincare suggests that using besan flour in controlled amounts can soothe irritation and redness.

Skincare issues can take a toll on self-esteem, as people tend to judge others before understanding the why.

Tip: You can perform a patch test on the inside of your elbow or on your leg, before using besan on your face or neck, to check whether it is suitable for your skin type.

Both Ayurveda and science validate the effectiveness of gram flour and other skincare ingredients. To be ready to feel your best this party season, certain hacks like proper sleep, hydration, and minimal makeup layering are key. You can use gram flour as a festive skincare essential, as it is affordable, effective and completely natural.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.