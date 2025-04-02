Worried About Side Effects Of Adulterated Besan? Nutritionist Shows How To Make Besan At Home

It would not be wrong to say that besan (gram flour) plays an essential role in the Indian kitchen. While it adds an unforgettable taste to your meals, it also offers several health benefits. Rich in protein and fibre, besan supports digestive health and may aid in weight management and blood sugar control — but only if it is unadulterated.

Nowadays, many gram flour brands available in the market are often contaminated with other flours like maize and khesari dal, synthetic dye or starch powder, all of which can be harmful to your health. To avoid the side effects of adulterated gram flour, you can make your own besan at home. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares step-by-step instructions to prepare it in just five minutes.

1. Use 100% pure roasted chana dal.

2. Dry roast it for about five minutes until fragrant.

3. Let it cool completely before grinding.

4. Blend into a fine powder using a high-speed mixer.

5. Sieve for an ultra-smooth texture.

6. Store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place.

In the caption, Anjali writes, "Commercial besan may be convenient, but your health isn't worth the trade-off. Choose purity, go homemade, and nourish your body with real, unprocessed food."

In her previous Instagram post, Anjali Mukerjee shared the recipe for homemade garlic mayonnaise. Here's how you can make it:

1. Soak cashews in hot water for 2 hours.

2. Blend them with 2 cloves of garlic, 1 tsp fresh lemon juice, salt, pepper and a little water until you reach your desired consistency.

3. If the mixture is too runny, heat it gently in a pan to thicken.

4. Store in the fridge and use within 4 days.

Garlic mayonnaise can be used as a spread on whole wheat toast, wraps, sandwiches and burgers.

