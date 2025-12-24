Fighting Wrinkles, Acne And Sun Damage: Nutritionist Explains How Carrots Boost Skin Health

Carrot is the 'OG' winter vegetable in most Indian homes. It is used for much more than just giving salads some crunch. Nutrition experts are increasingly highlighting this colourful root vegetable as a natural skin enhancer due to its abundance of vitamins, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory chemicals.

Nutritionist and wellness influencer Nmami Agarwal has once again drawn attention to simple, seasonal meals that have significant health advantages. In a recent Instagram post, Nmami explains why carrots should be a regular part of winter meals, referring to them as a "skin and hair superfood" supported by both tradition and science.

“Your skin care routine called. It wants you to eat your carrots … Carrots support skin repair, calm acne, protect from sun damage and even help with premature greying,” she writes in the caption.

Carrots are a must-have for radiant skin this season because of numerous benefits, which range from preventing wrinkles to soothing acne. Nmami outlines four main reasons why carrots are particularly good for skin health.

Fights wrinkles and signs of ageing

Carrots are praised for their high beta-carotene content, which is one of the main reasons for skin health benefits. Strong antioxidants like beta carotene aid in rescuing free radicals, which are unstable chemicals that hasten the skin ageing process.

“Carrot has beta carotene and antioxidant which fights wrinkles and keeps your skin looking younger,” she adds.

Consuming carrots regularly can help maintain tight, young skin while minimising the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Protects against sun damage and boosts natural glow

Beta carotene also provides some protection against sun damage by lowering oxidative stress caused by UV exposure. Carrots can strengthen the skin's natural defences from within, but they should not be used instead of sunscreen.

“These antioxidants help combat wrinkles and keep your skin looking youthful,” Nmami explains, noting that beta carotene plays an important role in protecting the skin from sun exposure and free radical damage.

Soothes acne, irritation and sensitive skin

Carrots are particularly helpful for people with acne, redness, or irritated skin because of their famous anti-inflammatory properties. Carrots have nutrients that assist in minimising oedema, reducing inflammation, and promoting quicker blemish healing.

This vegetable is a mild, skin-friendly solution for people with sensitive or acne-prone skin who wish to enhance skin health naturally without using harsh treatments.

Supports hair health and prevents premature greying

Beyond skin, carrots also benefit hair health due to their vitamin A content. In addition to supporting healthy hair development and scalp health, vitamin A nourishes hair follicles. A sufficient intake may help prevent premature greying by promoting pigment-producing cells.

Encouraging followers to make the most of the winter season, Nmami suggests consuming carrot juice daily. “This winter, drink carrot juice every day,” she says in the end.