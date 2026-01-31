Why Expensive Cosmetics May Not Fix Dull Skin: Expert Shares 3 Hidden Health Causes

Many people invest heavily in high-end skincare products, hoping to achieve glowing, even-toned skin. However, despite following elaborate routines and using costly cosmetics, the results often fall short, leaving the skin looking uneven, lifeless, or dull. Experts now believe that true skin health goes far beyond what is applied topically and is deeply connected to what's happening inside the body. Celebrity nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee states in a recent Instagram post that three underlying factors – poor gut health, micronutrient deficiencies and heavy metal toxicity – are often responsible for persistent dull skin, even among those who regularly use expensive skincare products.

3 Hidden Health Causes Behind Dull Skin

“Healthy skin is a reflection of internal balance not just expensive cosmetics,” Mukerjee mentions in the caption of the Instagram post.

1. Gut-Skin Axis

According to Mukerjee, gut health and skin health are closely connected. "No amount of expensive cosmetics is going to camouflage the looks of poor gut health," she says, while listing the signs of a "bad gut."

These include bloating, constipation, body odour, frequent use of antibiotics, excessive consumption of antacids, irregular sleeping patterns at night and high alcohol intake. Mukerjee explains that these symptoms can lead to gut dysbiosis – an imbalance of gut flora – which often manifests as dull or unhealthy-looking skin.

2. Micronutrient Deficiencies

The second major factor she highlights is micronutrient deficiency. "You cannot glow without the internal building blocks," Mukerjee observes.

She specifically lists vitamin D, iron, zinc and omega-3 fatty acids as essential nutrients in the video. These deficiencies are common, especially among individuals with restrictive diets, digestive issues, or limited sun exposure.

Iron supports oxygen delivery to tissues, zinc aids skin regeneration and inflammation control, omega-3 fatty acids help strengthen the skin barrier, and vitamin D plays a role in immunomodulation. Mukerjee notes that maintaining healthy skin is difficult without adequate micronutrient levels, regardless of cosmetic use.

3. Heavy Metal Toxicity

The third and lesser-known concern Mukerjee mentions is heavy metal toxicity. According to her, heavy metals can interfere with the absorption of essential micronutrients, making them an “unrecognised cause” of dull skin.

“They kind of block a lot of micronutrient absorptions. They come in the way. They occupy the receptor sites where zinc is supposed to be absorbed,” Mukerjee says.

Heavy metals can enter the body through contaminated food, water, certain utensils and environmental exposure. While detoxification should always be done carefully and under professional supervision, Mukerjee stresses that reducing heavy metal load is important for restoring nutritional balance and improving skin health.

Instead of relying solely on external products, Mukerjee recommends focusing on internal health, nutrition and lifestyle changes to achieve a natural glow – often at a lower cost than expensive skincare products.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.