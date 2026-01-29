Is Topical Collagen Really Effective? Dermatologist Answers

From creams to serums, collagen is the recent favourite ingredient of the beauty industry. For the unversed, collagen is a type of protein that is the main structural component of connective tissues in the body. It provides structural support, strength, and elasticity to your skin, bones, muscles, and connective tissues. As you age, your body produces less collagen, leading to sagging skin, wrinkles, and dryness. Maintaining adequate levels of collagen helps keep the skin looking youthful and plump. By supplementing or boosting collagen in the body, one can enhance skin resilience and minimise signs of ageing.

"An important element in skin is collagen, which gives it strength, firmness and elasticity; supports all layers of skin; and keeps your skin looking plump, smooth and youthful. When there are sufficient amounts of collagen in the body, the skin maintains better hydration, lessens fine lines and sagging. When natural collagen production declines due to age, skin will develop wrinkles and have less firmness than younger skin. Therefore, it is necessary to support natural collagen levels to have healthy and youthful-looking skin," explains Dr. Nidhi Rohatgi, Principal Consultant - Dermatology at Max Multi Speciality Hospital, Panchsheel Park.

Many creams, serums, and supplements claim to contain collagen to attract consumers looking for anti-ageing solutions. The marketing push focuses on the idea that using products with collagen will improve skin appearance, making it a desirable ingredient in the competitive beauty market. However, the effectiveness of these products varies significantly depending on how they are formulated.

Is topical collagen beneficial?

While topical collagen products are popular, there is some debate about their effectiveness.

"The main action of topical collagen is to act as a moisturiser rather than help to increase the body's natural production of collagen in the skin. When applied topically, it helps to improve skin hydration, texture and elasticity through forming a protective barrier on the surface of the skin. However, because the molecules are too large to be able to penetrate deeply into the skin, topical collagen will not provide the type of anti-ageing effect that would stimulate the body's natural collagen products," says Dr. Rohatgi.

How to boost collagen production effectively

"Retinol and retinaldehyde (forms of vitamin A) are known to be among the most effective ways to encourage collagen production through topical products. These two compounds are clinically proven anti-ageing agents that stimulate new collagen production. Keep in mind that if you use products containing retinol, you will need to use sunscreen regularly because the use of retinol-based products will typically lead to increased sensitivity to sunlight. Using sunscreen consistently helps prevent breakdown of existing collagen and thereby contributes to overall skin health," recommends Dr. Rohatgi.

Some other ways include:

1. Diet

Consuming collagen-rich foods like bone broth, chicken skin, fish, and egg whites can support collagen levels. Additionally, foods rich in vitamin C are crucial as they play a role in collagen synthesis.

2. Supplements

Collagen supplements, often in the form of powders or tablets, can help boost collagen levels in the body. Hydrolysed collagen (collagen peptides) is particularly popular, as it is easier for the body to absorb. Consult your doctor for personalised guidance.

3. Hydration

Staying well-hydrated is essential for maintaining the elasticity and health of the skin, which indirectly supports the functioning of collagen.

4. Healthy lifestyle

Avoiding smoking, minimising sun exposure, and managing stress can protect and enhance collagen levels in the skin.

Optimal collagen levels can help reduce the signs of ageing. By integrating these strategies into your routine, you can effectively support and boost your body's collagen production, contributing to improved skin health over time.

