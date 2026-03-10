Taking Collagen For Better Skin, Hair And Joints? Here Are The Risks You Should Know First

Collagen supplements have become extremely popular in recent years. From glowing skin to stronger hair, nails and joints, they are often marketed as a quick fix for ageing and overall wellness. But before adding collagen powders, drinks or capsules to your daily routine, it is important to understand both the benefits and the possible risks. Collagen itself is a protein naturally produced by the body. It plays a key role in maintaining the structure of skin, bones, tendons, and cartilage. According to a study published in journal Nutrients, there are certain risks linked to collagen supplementation that should be carefully considered before starting. Marine collagen often carries a distinct fishy taste or smell, even when flavored. Many people find the aftertaste unpleasant, which can make it harder to stick with regular use. Also, it can trigger certain allergic reactions.

As we age, natural collagen production gradually declines, which contributes to wrinkles, joint stiffness and reduced skin elasticity. This is why many people turn to supplements containing Collagen. However, taking collagen is not always risk free.

Also read: Do You Really Need Collagen Supplements? Dermatologist Answers

Digestive Issues

One of the most commonly reported side effects of collagen supplements is digestive discomfort. Study in journal Nutrients went on to say that some people experience symptoms such as bloating, fullness, heartburn, or nausea after consuming collagen powders or capsules. These symptoms are usually mild but can be unpleasant, especially when large doses are taken. The reaction may depend on the source of collagen, which is often derived from fish, or chicken proteins.

Allergic Reactions

Because collagen supplements are typically sourced from animal products, individuals with certain food allergies should be cautious. For example, marine collagen is often extracted from fish or shellfish. People with seafood allergies may be at risk of allergic reactions if they consume these products. Even mild reactions such as itching, rashes or throat discomfort should not be ignored.

Possible Heavy Metal Contamination

Some studies and consumer reports have raised concerns about contamination in dietary supplements. As per the study in journal Open Medicine, depending on the manufacturing process and source material, certain collagen products may contain trace amounts of heavy metals. Although most reputable brands follow safety standards, poor quality supplements could potentially expose users to unwanted contaminants. Choosing well-tested products from reliable manufacturers is therefore becomes essential.

Imbalance In Protein Intake

Collagen supplements add additional protein to your daily diet. While protein is important for health, excessive intake may not be beneficial for everyone. For individuals with kidney problems or those already consuming a high protein diet, unnecessary supplementation could place extra strain on the body.

In many cases, a balanced diet provides sufficient protein without the need for additional supplements.

Limited Scientific Evidence

While collagen supplements are widely promoted for improving skin elasticity and joint health, scientific evidence remains mixed. Some small studies suggest modest improvements in skin hydration or joint comfort, but results vary widely. Experts often emphasise that collagen supplements are not a miracle solution for ageing. Lifestyle factors such as diet, sun protection, sleep and physical activity play a much larger role in maintaining skin and joint health.

Also read: Citrus Fruits To Nuts: Dermatologist Ranks Foods Which Enhance Collagen

Natural Ways To Support Collagen Production

Instead of relying solely on supplements, certain habits can help support your body's natural collagen production. Eating foods rich in vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, berries and bell peppers, helps the body synthesise collagen. Protein sources like eggs, fish and legumes provide amino acids needed for tissue repair. Protecting the skin from excessive sun exposure and avoiding smoking also helps slow collagen breakdown. Collagen supplements may offer some benefits, but they are not essential for everyone. Digestive discomfort, allergies and potential contamination are among the risks that users should consider. Before starting any supplement, it is wise to evaluate your diet and consult a healthcare professional if necessary.

Often, a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle can support natural collagen production more effectively than relying on supplements alone.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.