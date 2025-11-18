Joint Stiffness From Season Change? Yoga Asanas That Can Help

With the season change come an array of health issues. From respiratory infections, digestive issues to what not. One such common health issue that arises during the season change is joint stiffness. This occurs because your body tried to conserve heat and send more blood to organs such as heart, lungs and digestive organs. This causes reduced blood flow to our limbs and joints. This reduced blood flow is responsible for joints constricting. Fortunately, studies show that lifestyle changes can help improve mobility in your joints. Apart from diet, exercise is another key factor that can help. Yoga is modifiable, can be performed at home and can improve flexibility over time. Keep reading as we share a list of yoga asanas you can try to reduce joint stiffness from season change.

Yoga asanas to help reduce joint stiffness

1. Adho Mukha Svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

2. Setu Bandhasana

Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent

Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point

With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides

Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up

Press your feet firmly into the ground

To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips

Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths

3. Tadasana

Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders

Lift your hands toward the ceiling

Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible

At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling

You are encouraged to look upwards

Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times

4. Marjaryasana-bitilasana

Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)

Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure

While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso

Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back

While you do that, look toward the ceiling

Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute

5. Paschimottanasana

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

6. Balasana

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

Try these poses today to reduce joint stiffness and improve flexibility.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.