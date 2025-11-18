Joint Stiffness From Season Change? Yoga Asanas That Can Help

With the season change come an array of health issues. From respiratory infections, digestive issues to what not. One such common health issue that arises during the season change is joint stiffness. This occurs because your body tried to conserve heat and send more blood to organs such as heart, lungs and digestive organs. This causes reduced blood flow to our limbs and joints. This reduced blood flow is responsible for joints constricting. Fortunately, studies show that lifestyle changes can help improve mobility in your joints. Apart from diet, exercise is another key factor that can help. Yoga is modifiable, can be performed at home and can improve flexibility over time. Keep reading as we share a list of yoga asanas you can try to reduce joint stiffness from season change.
Yoga asanas to help reduce joint stiffness
1. Adho Mukha Svanasana
- Lay flat on the ground facing the floor
- Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body
- Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)
- On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet
- Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms
- Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)
- Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least
2. Setu Bandhasana
- Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent
- Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point
- With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides
- Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up
- Press your feet firmly into the ground
- To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips
- Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths
3. Tadasana
- Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders
- Lift your hands toward the ceiling
- Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible
- At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling
- You are encouraged to look upwards
- Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times
4. Marjaryasana-bitilasana
- Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)
- Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure
- While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso
- Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back
- While you do that, look toward the ceiling
- Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute
5. Paschimottanasana
- Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you
- In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front
- Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible
- You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach
- In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs
- Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up
- You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience
6. Balasana
- Sit straight with your legs folded
- At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards
- Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor
- At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible
- Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms
- Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position
- As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation
- Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.
Try these poses today to reduce joint stiffness and improve flexibility.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
