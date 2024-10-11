World Arthritis Day 2024: 8 Exercises That Can Reduce Pain In The Joints

World Arthritis Day 2024: Always consult with a doctor before starting any new exercise

World Arthritis Day is observed annually on October 12th to raise awareness about arthritis, a condition affecting millions worldwide. Arthritis primarily affects the joints, causing pain, stiffness, and swelling. Joint pain is a common symptom of arthritis due to the inflammation or degradation of the cartilage that cushions joints. While there is no cure for arthritis, exercise plays a significant role in reducing joint pain by strengthening the muscles around the joints, improving flexibility, and maintaining overall mobility. Read on as we share a list of exercises you can try to reduce pain in the joints caused by arthritis.

8 Exercises to help reduce pain in the joints

1. Walking

Walking is a low-impact exercise that helps keep joints flexible and reduces stiffness. It improves circulation, which can help ease inflammation. Regular walking also strengthens the muscles surrounding the joints, reducing the stress on them and alleviating pain over time.

2. Swimming

Swimming is an excellent full-body exercise that is gentle on the joints while providing resistance. The buoyancy of water reduces pressure on the joints, allowing individuals with arthritis to move more freely. Swimming helps increase range of motion, improve cardiovascular health, and strengthen muscles, reducing joint pain.

3. Cycling

Cycling, especially on a stationary bike, is a great low-impact workout that promotes joint mobility. It strengthens the leg muscles, particularly around the knees and hips, which can help support the joints. The smooth motion involved in cycling can also improve circulation and reduce stiffness in the joints.

4. Tai Chi

Tai Chi involves slow, flowing movements and deep breathing. This ancient practice improves balance, flexibility, and muscle strength, which helps in reducing joint pain. The gentle nature of Tai Chi makes it ideal for people with arthritis, as it enhances mobility without putting undue stress on the joints.

5. Yoga

Yoga combines gentle stretching with deep breathing and meditation, making it ideal for relieving joint pain. Poses like Child's Pose or Cat-Cow stretch the body while improving flexibility and strengthening the muscles that support joints. Yoga can also help reduce stress, which is known to worsen arthritis symptoms.

6. Pilates

Pilates focuses on core strength, alignment, and controlled movement. This exercise helps build muscle strength without placing a strain on the joints. Pilates can improve posture and stability, which may help relieve pressure on affected joints and reduce pain over time.

7. Water aerobics

Water aerobics involves performing exercises in water, which provides resistance without putting stress on the joints. The buoyancy of water supports the body, making it easier to move. These exercises help strengthen muscles, improve joint flexibility, and reduce joint pain.

8. Stretching

Regular stretching helps improve flexibility and range of motion in stiff joints. Gentle stretches can reduce stiffness and improve blood flow to the joints. Simple stretches like reaching for your toes or doing shoulder rolls can ease tension and prevent further joint pain.

Incorporating these exercises into your routine can help manage arthritis-related joint pain by improving strength, flexibility, and overall joint health. Always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new exercise regimen, especially if you're managing arthritis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.