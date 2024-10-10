World Arthritis Day 2024: 10 Foods That Can Reduce Inflammation During Fall

World Arthritis Day 2024: The body might be more prone to flare-ups due to weather shifts

World Arthritis Day is observed annually on October 12 to raise global awareness about arthritis, a condition affecting millions of people worldwide. It emphasises the importance of early diagnosis, treatment, and lifestyle changes to manage arthritis symptoms. One key aspect of managing arthritis is through diet. Diet can significantly help reduce inflammation caused by arthritis, even during seasonal changes when symptoms may worsen. Anti-inflammatory foods can help manage pain and stiffness, particularly during fall when the body might be more prone to flare-ups due to weather shifts. Read on as we share a list of foods that can help reduce inflammation caused by weather changes during fall.

10 Foods that can reduce inflammation during fall

1. Leafy greens

Leafy greens are packed with antioxidants and vitamins such as Vitamin K, which helps reduce inflammatory markers in the body. Including them in soups, salads, or as sautéed sides during fall boosts immune defences while reducing joint pain.

2. Fatty fish

Fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, and sardines) are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have powerful anti-inflammatory properties. These healthy fats help decrease the production of inflammatory compounds in the body, making them ideal for managing arthritis pain during colder months.

3. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds (almonds, flaxseeds, and chia seeds) provide essential fatty acids and antioxidants, such as Vitamin E, which help fight inflammation. Flaxseeds and chia seeds are particularly high in omega-3s, which support joint health and reduce swelling.

4. Olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil contains oleocanthal, a compound that mimics the anti-inflammatory effects of non-steroidal drugs. Using olive oil in cooking or as salad dressing during fall can reduce pain and stiffness in arthritis patients.

5. Berries

Berries (blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries) are loaded with antioxidants like anthocyanins, which reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. They are perfect fall fruits that can be added to smoothies, oatmeal, or yogurt to reduce joint pain.

6. Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a potent anti-inflammatory compound. Incorporating turmeric into meals, teas, or smoothies during fall can help lower inflammatory markers, providing relief from arthritis pain and stiffness.

7. Ginger

Ginger has long been used in traditional medicine to reduce inflammation. It contains compounds like gingerol that block inflammatory pathways. Including ginger in teas, soups, or stews during colder weather can help soothe inflamed joints.

8. Garlic

Garlic is known for its anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. It contains sulphur compounds that help block inflammatory enzymes. Adding garlic to your meals during fall can help reduce arthritis-related inflammation.

9. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene and Vitamin C, both of which help reduce inflammation. They are also a comforting fall food that can be roasted or mashed for an anti-inflammatory boost to your diet.

10. Green tea

Green tea contains catechins, powerful antioxidants that reduce inflammation and slow down cartilage destruction in arthritis patients. Enjoying a warm cup of green tea during the fall season can provide soothing relief from joint pain and stiffness.

Incorporating these foods into your fall diet can help mitigate arthritis symptoms and inflammation during seasonal changes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.