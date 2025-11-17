5 Exercises For Older Adults To Keep The Joints Healthy, Improve Mobility

Joints tend to become weak with age. This happens due to several reasons such as cartilage breakdown, reduced synovial fluid, and muscle and bone weakening. The smooth cartilage that cushions the joints wears down and the lubricating synovial fluid decreases, which increases friction and stiffness. All of these factors together, tend to affect joint health and mobility.

Performing some form of physical activity regularly can help to keep the joints healthy and mobile. This can eventually help older adults with movements in their daily lives. There are several exercises that they can do for better joint lubrication and improved muscle strength, flexibility and balance. These exercises can also help to reduce the risk of injuries and chronic pain that are common with age.

Exercises For Older Adults For Healthy Joints

Here are some easy exercises for older adults that can help improve joint health and mobility.

Ankle Circles

These help to keep the ankle joints lubricated which helps to increase their motion and reduce stiffness. To perform this exercise, sit on a chair with your back straight. Lift one foot a few inches above the ground and gently rotate your ankle in a full circle, moving clockwise for 10 times, then switch to anti-clockwise for another 10 times. Repeat with the other foot. This movement improves circulation in the lower legs and helps in walking and balance activities.

Shoulder Rolls

Shoulder rolls can help relieve tension, improve upper body posture and prevent stiffness in the shoulders. Sit or stand up straight and relax your arms at your sides. Slowly roll your shoulders forward in a circular motion 10 times. Reverse the action by rolling your shoulders backward for another 10 times. Regular shoulder rolls can help maintain mobility in the shoulder joints.

Seated Leg Lifts

Seated leg lifts are a good strengthening exercise for the muscles that help the hip and knee joints. Sit upright in a chair with your feet flat on the ground and hands resting at your sides for balance. Slowly extend one leg straight in front of you until it is parallel to the floor, and hold for five seconds, then slowly lower it back down. Repeat on the other leg. Aim for 10 repetitions per side. This exercise helps strengthen the quadriceps and hip flexors, stabilising the joints and reducing the risk of falls or joint pain.

Cat-Cow Stretch (Chair or Standing)

The cat-cow stretch is inspired from a yoga asana. It targets spinal flexibility and mobilises the back, neck, and shoulders. Start by sitting or standing with knees slightly bent. Inhale as you arch your back and look up, letting your belly move forward (the "cow" position). Exhale while rounding your spine and tucking your chin to your chest (the "cat" position). Perform this slow and controlled movement for 10 times. This lubricates the spine, improves posture, and reduces stiffness or discomfort in the back.

Heel-to-Toe Walk

The heel-to-toe walk is a balance and coordination exercise that keeps the ankle and knee joints healthy. To perform this, stand upright and take five to ten steps forward in a straight line, placing the heel of one foot directly ahead of the toes of your back foot with every step. Use a wall or sturdy surface for support if needed. This exercise improves balance and coordination, helping prevent falls.

Why Are These Exercises Important

Regular practice of these exercises helps lubricate the joints, maintain their range of motion, and strengthen the supporting muscles, all of which are important for mobility in older age. Perform these exercises most days of the week, moving slowly, and always within a comfortable range.

