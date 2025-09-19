Want To Build Muscle Mass? Do Not Skip These 5 Diet Tips

Just like weight loss, gaining muscle is a common goal for many individuals. Building muscle mass not only changes your physical appearance but also boosts muscle strength, improves metabolism, reduces the risk of injuries, and enhances physical performance. However, muscle growth requires time, diligence, and a long-term commitment. Several factors influence the muscle-building process, including hormones like testosterone and growth hormone, as well as the availability of amino acids and other nutrients. A combination of a proper diet and exercise can help you achieve your goals. If you are a beginner, here are some diet tips that can help you gain muscle mass.

Diet tips for gaining muscle mass

1. Consume adequate protein

Adding an adequate amount of protein to your diet is essential for gaining muscle mass. Your muscles will grow if your body deposits more protein than it removes. Aim for a diet rich in high-quality protein sources, such as lean meats, fish, eggs, dairy products, legumes, and plant-based proteins. Try to include protein in every meal and snack.

"Make sure you consume at least 1-1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight each day. Distribute your protein intake evenly throughout meals to allow for a constant supply of amino acids. Your precise daily requirement will depend on your workout intensity," said Kishal Pal Singh, Fitness and performance expert at Anytime Fitness.

2. Focus on whole foods

Gaining muscle is not solely about bulking up; it also involves improving overall health. Incorporate a variety of whole foods into your diet, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and seeds. These foods provide essential vitamins and minerals that are important for muscle recovery and overall health.

3. Healthy fats and complex carbs

While protein is critical, so are complex carbohydrates and healthy fats. Include "complex carbohydrates such as brown rice, oats, and sweet potatoes to fuel your training. Healthy fats, like avocados, olive oil, nuts, and seeds, are also vital for supporting hormone production. Staying hydrated is equally important, as performance can decline with mild dehydration," Mr. Singh added.

4. Increase caloric intake

To gain muscle, you typically need to be in a caloric surplus, meaning you must consume more calories than your body burns. Track your calorie intake and adjust as necessary. Fats are calorie-dense and can help you meet your increased caloric needs.

5. Spread meals throughout the day

Eating smaller, frequent meals can help ensure you're consuming enough calories and nutrients to support muscle growth. This approach can also prevent energy crashes.

6. Post-workout nutrition

After a workout, aim to consume a combination of protein and carbohydrates to aid recovery. A protein shake or a meal containing both can be beneficial.

7. Stay hydrated

Proper hydration is essential for optimal performance and recovery. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially before, during, and after workouts.

By focusing on these dietary strategies and combining them with consistent resistance training, you can effectively support muscle growth and enhance your overall fitness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.