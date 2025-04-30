Muscle Soreness After A Workout: Tips For Recovery After Exercise

Muscle soreness after a workout, often called delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS), is quite common. It particularly affects individuals who are new to exercising or have increased the intensity or duration of their workouts. DOMS usually sets in 12 to 24 hours after a workout and is characterized by stiffness, tenderness, and a dull ache in the muscles.

DOMS is caused by microscopic tears in your muscle fibres due to high-intensity workouts. Your body increases inflammation as a response to this damage, which may lead to a delayed onset of soreness in the muscles. While it can be uncomfortable, DOMS is generally considered a sign that the muscles are adapting and getting stronger. However, it shouldn't last for too long you must also focus on reducing inflammation.

Many individuals believe that expensive supplements can help you deal with DOMS and maximize performance. However, right diet, proper rest, and a few simple tips might do the trick. Keep reading as we share some tips that can help you deal with DOMS.

How to relieve muscle soreness after a workout

1. Keep moving

You might be tempted to rest and avoid all movement when DOMS strikes but it can worsen the pain. Engage in low-intensity exercises to increase blood flow to the muscles and help alleviate soreness. However, you must listen to your body and take complete rest if the pain is severe.

2. Warm-up and cool down

Always start with a proper warm-up to prepare your muscles for exercise. Warming up increases blood flow, heart rate, and body temperature, reducing the risk of injuries. Likewise, cooling down after your workout lets the heart rate and blood pressure slowly settle to pre-exercise levels.

Gentle stretches can also help relieve tension and improve flexibility.

3. Hydrate well

Proper hydration helps with muscle recovery. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your workouts to help reduce dehydration and muscle fatigue. It will also help you maximise performance.

4. Focus on a nutritious diet

Consuming protein and carbohydrates post-workout can help with muscle repair and recovery. Also, focus on consuming a well-balanced diet throughout the day for better energy levels and to prevent nutritional deficiencies. Foods rich in antioxidants may also help reduce inflammation.

5. Sleep more

Sleep allows your muscles to recover well. Research has found that sleep deprivation may impair muscle recovery restricting the body's inflammation reaction and reducing the production of hormones that aid muscle growth. Therefore, ensure 8 to 10 hours of sleep to rest and recover well.

6. Massage

Incorporating massage into your training can help reduce muscle soreness. A study suggests that massages might improve flexibility and decrease delayed onset muscle soreness after exercise.

Light massage or foam rolling can enhance blood circulation and decrease muscle tension, aiding recovery.

If soreness persists for an extended period or is severe, it's advisable to seek medical help to rule out any serious injuries.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.