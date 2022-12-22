Weight Loss Tips: Soreness After A Workout? Try Eating These Foods For Faster Recovery

You might experience muscle soreness from working out

If you enjoy working out or physically demanding sports like trail running or long-distance biking, you probably occasionally feel exercise-induced muscle soreness. Muscle pain can interfere with daily activities and workouts in addition to being uncomfortable.

Fortunately, there are numerous recovery techniques that can decrease exercise-related muscle injury and speed up muscle recovery. One such way to cure muscle soreness is through diet. Certain foods can heal soreness that might be caused by working out. Continue reading this article as we share some of the best foods for muscle recovery.

Weight loss tips: Here are foods that will help your body recover from a workout:

1. Beetroot juice

Dietary nitrates and a pigment class known as betalains are abundant in beets. The effectiveness of mitochondria, organelles, or portions of cells, which provide the energy that powers your cells, may be improved by dietary nitrates. This would aid in oxygen reaching your muscles. In the meanwhile, betalains may lessen oxidative damage and inflammation.

2. Watermelon

Watermelon is nutrient-rich, hydrating, and delicious. Additionally, consuming watermelon or drinking its juice may help with muscle rehabilitation after exercise. L-citrulline, an amino acid, is abundant in watermelon. This amino acid, in addition to serving as a protein-building ingredient, may have antioxidant properties and boost nitric oxide synthesis (NO). NO boosts cellular energy and promotes blood flow to muscles.

3. Cottage cheese

The preferred post-workout snack in the fitness industry is cottage cheese, often known as paneer, which has roughly 23 grams of powerful protein per cup. It is one of the best sources of casein protein, a type of slow-digesting energy that is excellent for regenerating tired muscles. In addition, cottage cheese is rich in leucine, a special type of branched-chain amino acid that has been reported to hasten pain relief.

4. Eggs

It is not surprising that a study has indicated that having a protein source, such as eggs, after engaging in a demanding endurance exercise may help lower the likelihood of DOMS because protein is a necessary component of muscles. Eggs contain leucine, a substance associated with muscle repair, just like cottage cheese. Each 80-calorie egg contains an astounding 6 grams of protein.

5. Spinach

There are several elements in spinach and other cruciferous vegetables that help reduce inflammation. Spinach contains the minerals calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, iron, zinc, copper, and manganese. In addition, spinach has nutrients like folate and vitamins A, C, and D. This green leafy superfood also has flavonoids, an antioxidant, and proteins.

6. Dairy

Yogurt and cottage cheese, two dairy products, are widely used as post-exercise nourishment, and for good reason. Milk gives your body the nutrients required for muscle regeneration because it is high in protein. As a result, it could lower EIMD. Carbs are also included in milk and dairy products. Consuming both carbohydrates and protein at the same time promotes muscle growth and aids in replenishing your muscles' glycogen stores, which are just stored forms of glucose or sugar. Additionally, milk has salt, which is crucial for rehydration.

Add these foods to your daily diet if you often struggle with muscle soreness caused by working out.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.