Weight Loss Tips: Pre And Post Workout Nutrition For Cardio Exercises, Simplified By A Nutritionist

Pre cardio workout nutrition can affect your exercise performance

Highlights Your pre-workout meal should be smaller quantity wise

You can have a fruit or a handful of nuts and seeds

Post-workout meals should be bigger and nourishing

Weight loss: Planning pre and post-workout meals can be easier said than done. Nutrition and quantity of food that you need for your cardio workouts can be different for a functional or weight training workout. Also what needs to be considered is the time you keep in between your pre workout meal and your workout. Clarifying all these doubts is nutritionist Pooja Makhija on Instagram. In one of her latest Reels, the Mumbai-based nutritionist specifically talks about what you should eat before and after your workout, and in how much quantities.

Weight loss: Pre and post cardio workout nutrition simplified

According to Makhija, your pre-workout meal should be smaller, quantity-wise. Here are the things that you can have at this time, especially if you are doing a cardio workout:

1. Banana or any seasonal fruit. It will provide you with just the right kind of fibre and other vitamins and minerals that can maintain optimum energy levels during your cardio workout.

2. Handful of roasted black chanas or nuts. There are both protein-rich healthy snacks that fill you up in just the right way before your workout. You can roast them beforehand and store in an airtight glass jar. It will save both the time and effort for a preworkout meal.

3. 2 boiled egg whites: Egg whites are an excellent source of protein. They can fill you up in between meal hunger pangs and can also be a great pre-workout snack.

4. Vegetable juice: A glass of vegetable juice made with beetroot, cucumber, lettuce, carrots, spinach and other veggies of your choice, can be the perfect way to up your nutrient intake. That it is also a great pre-workout meal is simply an added bonus!

Post-workout meal options for cardio workouts

Makhija says that the meal you have before your workout should be a bigger quantity wise.

If you are working out in the morning, then your post-workout meal can also be your breakfast or lunch, depending on when you get done with the workout. It should ideally be a combination of good carbs, proteins and fibre.

After your workout, your metabolism is 20-30% higher than rest of the day, she informs. So, a nourishing and filling meal can be the perfect way to up the results from your diet and workout regime.

So if you're planning to do a cardio workout today, this is what you should be eating before and after it. Happy exercising y'all!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.