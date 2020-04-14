Weight Loss Tips: Try This 2-Circuit Cardio Workout At Home To Shed Some Calories

Weight loss: This cardio workout includes two circuits, with four exercises in circuit

Weight loss tips: The lockdown has been extended and there's no option but to focus on your health, weight and fitness. Being at home all day can reduce the amount of your daily physical activity and make your body stiffer. Doing cardio exercises for at least 30 minutes every day is important to retain your body's flexibility, prevent body pains, maintain fitness and lose weight. In a recent Instagram post, celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines shares one at-home workout video, which can up your heart rate, requires less space and can help in shedding some extra calories.

At-home cardio workout for quick weight loss

"For me, the best way to get a great cardio workout is by incorporating exercises I know are really going to get my heart rate up into my circuit training. Save this workout and try it today," she writes in her post.

The workout that Itsines shares includes a total of two circuits, with four exercises in each circuit.

Circuit 1

Jump squat - 10 reps

Mountain climber - 30 reps (15 on each side)

Burpee - 10 reps

Skipping (air skips) - 50 reps

Circuit 2

Snap jump - 10 reps

High knees - 30 reps

Double pulse squat - 10 reps

Jumping jack - 20 reps

"Try to complete as many laps of each circuit as possible in 7 minutes, then repeat!" recommends Itsines.

Along with this cardio workout, you can also do at least 5 rounds of surya namaskars every day. This can either be done at sunrise or sunset. As you get comfortable with the entire routine, you can increase the number of rounds. Make sure you do it with the right technique.

If you are a beginner and want to learn surya namaskar, then watch the video shared below. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a step-by-step guide to do surya namaskar.

Stay indoors and stay active, everyone!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.