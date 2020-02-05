Weight Loss: Is Walking 10,000 Steps In A Day Equivalent To A Workout? Experts Reveal

It is important to walk 10,000 steps in a day to perform daily activities without trouble

Have you completed your 10,000 steps today? Are you planning to do so? How effective is walking 10,000 steps in a day? If all these questions have been striking you for quite a while, then you have landed at the right place. Well, completing 10,000 steps in a day is definitely important for you to maintain mobility and carry out your day-to-day tasks at ease. Having said that, completing 10,000 steps in a day is the bare minimum of physical activity that you must do in a day.

It is not something that you should rely on for your day's workout. Walking 10,000 steps in a day or seeing this number on your fitness tracker is not equivalent to a workout, believe fitness experts.

"Ten thousand steps in a day is the basic requirement of the human body for maintaining mobility and fitness which is needed every day," says trainer Vinod Channa, who is known to train the like of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, John Abraham, Shamita Shetty and Genelia Deshmukh to name a few.

Photo Credit: iStock

But walking 10,000 steps does not count as a workout, he asserts. "Ten thousand steps is essentially walking for an hour, which again, the body needs. If you experience difficulty in doing basic activities getting up and sitting down, back pain, etc, it means your lifestyle is too sedentary and you need to be physically active and at least walk 10,000 steps," Channa explains.

However, walking this much may not be feasible in case you live in a locality where there's no walking space. For this, you can opt for taking public transport for work or parking your vehicle at a distance from your work place in order to have some walking space. In case none of that is possible, you can do jumping ropes or on the spot jumping or jogging at home as well, recommends Channa. "Your fitness tracker will count any movement that you do," he explains.

The bottom line is that everyone must walk 10,000 steps in a day, to have that basic level of mobility and to avoid body pain and troubles in doing day-to-day activities.

Kiddy Kaul, fitness expert and Founder, Ultimate Xcell, says, "To be able to meet the 10,000 steps target, take tiny breaks from sitting and walk for a while. You can even jog on the spot. Perhaps, a few dance moves etc. Treat your 10,000 steps a day target fun and purposeful."

You can do on-the-spot jogging to complete 10,000 steps in a day

Photo Credit: iStock

She goes on to add that there is no denying that this working to achieve this target is effective, as "any and all movement of the body is important".

"Lack of movement is the main cause of obesity and diseases today. The average person now doesn't walk enough, and this is a good way to keep your body in motion," she explains.

In order to make this steps target more effective, you can some strength training moves in your routine, like squats, push-ups, body weight bearing exercises. These can help in maintaining a good posture throughout the day, Kaul adds.

