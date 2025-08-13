Intermittent fasting (IF) has gained attention over the past few years. It is an eating pattern that alternates between periods of eating and fasting. This eating pattern focuses more on when to eat than what to eat. There are several ways of following intermittent fasting. Most individuals use the 16/8 method, in which they fast for 16 hours and eat within an 8-hour window. The fundamental principle behind IF is to allow the body to enter a fasting state, which can enhance fat burning and improve metabolic health.

How intermittent fasting helps with weight loss

Fasting helps you limit overall calorie intake, leading to weight loss.

During fasting periods, the body shifts to burning fat for energy, which helps reduce body fat percentage.

Intermittent fasting can help boost metabolism, which means better weight loss.

Fasting periods can help lower insulin levels, promoting fat storage reduction and making it easier for the body to access fat stores for energy.

Fasting helps the body cells remove toxins and repair themselves, contributing to overall metabolic health.

5 tips to follow intermittent fasting correctly for quick weight loss

1. Choose the right method

It is crucial to select a fasting method that fits your lifestyle and preferences. Whether it's the 16/8 schedule or a 5:2 approach, make sure it aligns with your daily routine for sustainability. See how your body adapts to the method you have chosen without any side effects.

2. Stay well hydrated

Proper hydration allows the body to function properly and supports weight loss. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially during fasting periods. Herbal teas or black coffee can also be beneficial. Staying hydrated helps suppress hunger and reduce cravings.

3. Avoid overeating

It can be tempting to binge during eating windows, but try to eat mindfully and recognise hunger cues. Overeating can counteract the benefits of intermittent fasting and lead to weight gain.

4. Exercise

Incorporate regular physical activity into your routine. Exercise complements intermittent fasting by further enhancing calorie burning and improving muscle mass, which can accelerate weight loss. Additionally, it will boost metabolism and support your overall health.

5. Plan balanced meals

Break your fast with a well-balanced meal that focuses on nutrient-dense foods such as lean proteins, whole grains, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables. This will help you promote satiety. Eating well-rounded meals also helps prevent nutritional deficiencies that are often associated with calorie-restricted diets.

Intermittent fasting is an effective way to lose weight and boost overall health. However, if you have any pre-existing health conditions, speak with your doctor before starting any new dietary approach.

