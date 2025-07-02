Nutritionist Shares The Correct Way To Do Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting (IF) is a type of eating pattern that cycles between two specific periods: eating and voluntary fasting. Unlike a diet where a nutritionist decides what foods to eat and what to avoid, intermittent fasting dictates the time when you should consume them. Some popular methods include 16:8, 5:2, alternate-day fasting, and One Meal A Day (OMAD). Since IF curbs your eating window, it also reduces calorie intake. Research has shown that IF can promote weight loss, maintain blood sugar levels and lower cholesterol. But it's important to do it in the right way. For that, we have nutritionist Lovneet Batra for guidance.

Lovneet Batra's latest Instagram entry covers all aspects of intermittent fasting. Her caption says, "Trying Intermittent Fasting? Here's How to Do It Right. Fasting can work for you - but only if you do it the right way."

Follow these tips to practice intermittent fasting correctly

1. Skip the black coffee first thing

Having coffee on an empty stomach might spike cortisol and irritate your gut. Try lemon water with a pinch of pink salt to stay hydrated and balanced.

2. Pick a fasting style that suits you

Start simple: 16:8 (fast for 16 hours, eat in an 8-hour window), 5:2 (normal eating 5 days, restrict on 2) and alternate-day fasting

3. Time your eating with your body clock

Eating earlier in the day improves digestion, blood sugar, and sleep. Wrap up meals at least 2-3 hours before bedtime.

4. Fuel your body during eating hours

Choose whole, nutrient-dense foods like protein (eggs, fish, dals), good fats (ghee, nuts, avocado) and fiber (veggies, fruits, whole grains)

5. Break your fast gently

Ease into food with smoothies, fermented foods, oats, or light dal-rice-veggie combos.

6. Stay hydrated (Always)

Water is essential during your fasting window. Sip throughout the day to avoid fatigue or sluggishness.

7. Start slow & listen to your body

Begin with a 12-hour fast and increase gradually. Hunger pangs, brain fog, or fatigue? Adjust your routine - fasting isn't one-size-fits-all.

8. Support with good sleep & movement

7-8 hours of sleep and light activity like walking or yoga can make fasting more effective.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.