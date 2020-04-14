Lockdown Extended: Diet And Workout Tips To Maintain Your Fitness And Avoid Gaining Weight

Lockdown tips: Try to wake up and sleep at the same time to regulate sleep cycle

Lockdown in India has been extended till May 3. The announcement comes on the day which was supposed to be the last day of the initial lockdown which began on March 25. This means that one needs to continue with following healthy eating habits ad exercising regularly. This is a good time to re-establish your connection with home-grown wisdom, says nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar on Instagram. In one of her recent posts, she shares meal options, workout tips and healthy habits that can make your time more productive.

Diet, workout and lifestyle tips to follow in the extended lockdown

Diet tips

1. How to start your day

Start your day with a banana, some soaked raisins, or soaked almonds. Bananas can help you with constipation, while soaked raisins can reduce PMS and thyroid symptoms, and almonds can be beneficial for diabetics and heart disease patients. "A healthy start sets the tone for the day. It puts you in the tone to balance chores and work from home," says Diwekar.

2. Have healthy homemade breakfast

Healthy homemade breakfast options include poha, idli, upma, dosa, parantha, egg and pav, etc. You can also have deep fried vada or puri once a week. Mangoes are now in season. Have a refreshing glass of mango shake. "Healthy homemade breakfasts can keep your blood sugars and mood steady throughout the day," she adds.

Homemade poha makes for a healthy breakfast option

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Mid-morning snacks

On this time of the day, you can have nimbu, kokum or amla sherbet. Or, you can opt for eating one fresh and seasonal fruit. Keeping yourself well-hydrated is important to prevent sugar cravings after lunch. Vitamin C rich fruits or sherbets can help with assimilation of iron and keep your haemoglobin levels high.

4. Lunch

Dal rice, or roti sabzi with chutney are healthy lunch options. Having a chutney or pickle helps if you have deficiency of micronutrients like Vitamin B12 or Vitamin D.

In case you are experiencing bloating, gassy or hot flushes, you can have a banana and a roti, or make a shikran poli (which is made with banana, sugar, milk and chapatti).

5. Post-lunch snacks

Dry coconut and jaggery/cashews and jaggery/ dry snacks like matthri, shakkarpara, murmura, chivda, chakli, etc. All these foods are mood enhancers which are rich in essential fats and minerals. Eating them can also reduce the number of times you feel the need of having tea or coffee.

6. Have early dinners

This is the right time to shift your lifestyle towards having early dinners. Khichdi, dal rice, rice and legumes, egg or paneer make good options. These foods are easy to digest, cook and clean, says Diwekar. Legumes and rice are a good combination of essential and non-essential amino acids and fibre. They are also beneficial for your gut health.

Have early dinners for weight loss and good health

Photo Credit: iStock

7. At bedtime

To sleep better and give a boost to your immunity, have a cup of turmeric milk at bedtime. If you are suffering from insomnia, add a pinch of nutmeg. It can also help if you have weak digestion. Add dried ginger powder to it if you have weak bones, joints and low strength. For better skin and hair, add 1-2 strands of kesar.

Workout tips

Make sure you exercise for a minimum 30 minutes every day.

Do at least 5 surya namaskars every day.

Do squats and lunges to tone your lower body.

Regular yoga practice can be good for maintaining your fitness levels.

Lifestyle habits to follow

Nap in the afternoon, but not for more than 20 to 30 minutes.

Regulate your use of gadgets. Keep your phone at a fixed place at home to reduce your screen time.

Sit down cross-legged for at least one meal. Chew slowly and eat silently.

"Try to be in your own company. It is not as scary as you think," Diwekar says.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

