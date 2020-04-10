Weight Loss Tips For Lockdown: 5 Effective Ways To Get A Slimmer Waist

Weight loss: Get adequate sleep if you want to lose weight and have a smaller waist

Weight loss: For those aspiring to achieve their target weight, there couldn't be better time than this. We are all gifted with some extra time which we can invest in eating well, practicing portion control and exercising a little bit more than we usually do. Along with regular diet and exercise, it is also important to work on regulating sleep cycle. Jinal Shah, a nutritionist who works with Rujuta Diwekar, recently went live on Instagram to talk about five ways that can help you have a slimmer waist.

A few diet modifications and the right kind of exercise can help in narrowing down your waist and help you get a flatter stomach.

1. Ghee

Shah recommends adding one tsp of ghee to each of your three main meals: breakfast, lunch and dinner. Ghee contains short-chain fatty acid which can help in burning stubborn fat like belly fat.

Have one tsp ghee with all your main meals

2. Khichdi

Khichdi is a protein-rich easy-to-make meal, which has a complete amino acid profile. It is easy to digest, light on the stomach and is a rich source of prebiotic which is essential for burning fat. According to Shah, you must have khichdi for dinner if you want a slimmer waist.

3. Do not forget to eat lunch with a chutney or a pickle

Chutney or pickles provide you the much-needed micronutrients. Eating pickle with your food is in fact the natural way to meet deficiency of Vitamin B12 and provide good bacteria to the gut, says Diwekar. Traditionally made pickles and chutneys can provide you with Vitamin K (co factor in absorbing Vitamin D), Vitamin A (eyesight and immunity), probiotic bacteria (live organisms that confer health benefits to the host). 15% of each of your meals should comprise papad, chutneys or pickles.

4. Practice inversions regularly

Headstands, shoulder stands and handstands are all popular for the right reasons. They help in improving blood circulation and are great for strengthening back and core. Regular practice of inversions can give you a flatter stomach and smaller waist, mentions Shah.

Inversions like headstands and handstands can help you have a slimmer waist

5. Regulate sleep cycle

Getting adequate amount of good quality sleep is important for weight loss and overall health and well-being. The right thing to do is fixing a bed time and a wake up time and follow it with discipline every day.

