Khichdi With A Twist: You Have To Try This Protein-Rich Quinoa Khichdi By Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Khichdi benefits: Quinoa is gluten-free and is rich in protein

Highlights Replace starchy rice with protein-rich quinoa for preparing khichdi

Khichdi is a healthy dish with a complete amino acid profile

Quinoa is a gluten-free pseudo-cereal

Khichdi health benefits: Khichdi is one Indian dish that you cannot get away with. It is one dish which many get back to for some comfort. From helping you recover from illness to giving you a break from daily dals and sabzis, you can never go wrong with khichdi. The best part about this humble dish is that it has a complete amino acid profile and is rich in protein. When topped with a dollop of ghee, a khichdi can make for a wholesome and nutritious meal.

Usually, khichdi is made with lentils and rice. But, you can replace rice (a starchy carb grain) with quinoa, a protein and fibre rich pseudo cereal.

Khichdi makes for a wholesome and nutritious meal

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Should You Eat Dal Rice? Here's Why Research Now Backs This Protein Mix That Aids Weight Loss And Gut Health

Quinoa khichdi: know how to make it

In one of her recent posts on Instagram, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra talks about quinoa khichdi, a healthier twist to the traditional khichdi.

"Quinoa is one of the most popular health foods in the present times. It is gluten-free and contains good quality protein," says Kundra in the video.

To prepare quinoa khichdi, you need to soak quinoa (1 cup) and yellow moong (1/2 cup). Cook them in a pressure cooker with 3½ cup of water and vegetable stock cube, for three to four whistles.

Steam French beans, cauliflower and carrot (1 cup each) and keep it aside.

Also read: Quinoa Or Indian Grains: Which One Is Healthier For Weight Loss?

Now, take a pan and add 1 tsp ghee. Add jeera (cumin) and rai (mustard seeds) (1/2 tsp), a pinch of hing (asafoetida), curry leaves (8-10), finely chopped ginger and garlic (1 tbsp each), finely chopped medium-sized onion (1). Add all the steamed vegetables along with green peas (1 cup).

For the spices, you can add turmeric and red chilli powder (3/4 tsp each) and salt as per your taste. Now add cooked quinoa and dal khichdi in this pan and stir well.

Add coriander leaves (1/2 cup) and stir well. Transfer to a bowl and garnish with finely chopped tomato (1/2). For garnishing, you can also add fresh coriander leaves green chillies (3) fried in ghee.

This nutritious quinoa khichdi can be a part of your weight loss diet as well. So, if you're bored of your everyday food and are looking for a lip-smacking twist to otherwise boring foods, this one's a must try!

Also read: Alia Bhatt Diet: Beetroot Salad, Chia Pudding And Khichdi, You'll Find These Healthy Options In Alia Bhatt's Kitchen

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.