Alia Bhatt Diet: Beetroot Salad, Chia Pudding And Kichdi You'll Find These Healthy Options Inside Alia Bhatt's Kitchen

Alia Bhatt includes some of the healthiest options in her diet

Are you still wondering the secret behind Alia Bhatt's fitness? Alia Bhatt is an inspiration for many. The actress lost a huge amount of weight before her debut film. Few days back Alia shared a video of her complete workout regimen and now she has given a quick sneak peek into her kitchen. Your diet plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy weight. It should ensure intake of all necessary nutrients which are required by the body. In the video, Alia gave a quick tour to her kitchen and cooked a few of her favourites. Alia is quite strict when it comes to her diet and she loves foods, as mentioned in the video.The Gully Boy actress cooked with her chef and prepared a few healthy choices which she enjoys the most.

Alia Bhatt Diet: Favourite healthy choices of Alia Bhatt

1. Beetroot salad

Beetroot is extremely healthy and loaded with essential nutrients. Beetroot salad prepared by Alia included boiled and grated beetroot, yogurt, curry leaves, cumin seeds, black pepper and many more with a very small amount of oil. The actress mentioned that beetroot salad is something she loves a lot and she constantly ate beetroot salad while shooting for her film Dear Zindagi.

Beetroot salad is an amazing way to consume extremely healthy beetroot which is low in calories and rich in protein, fibre, vitamin C, folate, vitamin B6, iron, manganese and many more.

2. Chia pudding

Chia seeds are also a powerhouse of nutrients with limited calories. It is rich in fibre, high-quality protein, antioxidants, magnesium and many other nutrients. Alia prefers chia pudding for breakfast or as an evening snack. She prefers chia pudding with a blend of many amazing healthy ingredients including roasted chia seeds, coconut milk, one scoop of protein powder and few drops of stevia.

Alia also enjoys cheat days and prefer eating dessert on her cheat days. Her head chef mentioned that moong dal halwa and kheer are one of her favourite desserts. Earlier in the video, she mentioned that rajma salad and kichdi are also her favourites apart from beetroot salad and chia pudding.

As per the choices Alia chooses a combination of healthy foods that are loaded with essential nutrients. Regular exercise and diet play a major role in maintaining a healthy weight as well as better health and Alia swear by both of these.

