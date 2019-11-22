Alia Bhatt Workout Routine: This Fitness Vlog By Alia Is The Right Motivation You Are Looking For; Know All The Details Of Her Fitness Routine

Alia Bhatt Fitness Secret: Alia Bhatt shared her complete workout routine through a vlog

Highlights Alia Bhatt is a fitness inspiration for many Alia loves to play badminton to stay fit Watch video of her complete workout routine

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is well known for her fat to fit transformation. The actress lost a huge amount of weight before her debut. She has been a fitness inspiration for many. Alia Bhatt follows a strict fitness regimen to maintain her weight. The actress shares her workout videos and pictures on social media quite often. Recently Alia shared her complete workout session on her youtube channel. In the video, she shared one of her fitness routines with her trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi. If you are also dreaming of a transformation like Alia Bhatt then you need to add exercises to your routine followed by a restricted diet. Earlier in one of her videos, Alia shared that she starts her day with hot water and lemon which is a weight loss-friendly habit loaded with many health benefits. So, now you can put an end to your search as here's everything you need to know about Alia Bhatt's fitness routine.

Alia Bhatt Workout Routine

In the beginning of the video, the Brahmastra actress mentioned that weight training, pilates and also badminton are a part of the fitness routine. The video focused on what Alia Bhatt's leg day involves along with many other exercises and fitness secrets. Alia also mentioned not to perform these exercises with expert supervision. Here's the complete list of exercises she performed-

1. Round 1-

10 weighted back squats

1 minute of sprint/ row/ ski

A total of 10 rounds

In her first round, Alia started with a set of 10 weighted back squats followed by one minute of sprint. Then again of 10 weighted back squats followed by one minute of row. Similarly the third time with ski exercise. Alia finished t10 such rounds with full intensity.

Also read: A 5-Exercise Pilates Routine To Burn All The Belly Fat By Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala

2. 5-minute finisher-

10 squats, 5 hostage jumps and again 10 squats

45 seconds of skips

45 seconds of mountain climbers

5 Gorilla hops followed by backward bear crawl

One minute plank hold

The five-minute finisher was a quick high-intensity collection of exercises which she performed with her trainer.

Also read: Alia Bhatt Swears By Sugarcane Juice For Weight Loss. Here's All You Need To Know About This Summer Drink

You can follow this workout routine under the guidance of your trainer. Alia has many times shared videos of her performing high-intensity pilates. Alia follows her fitness routine with complete dedication. Her trainer Sohrab once mentioned in an interview that Alia is a hardworking person and she understands what they are trying to achieve through the workout.

Also read: Refreshing, Energising And Meditative: Alia Bhatt Gives Reasons For Her Love For Pilates

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.