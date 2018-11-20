Refreshing, Energising And Meditative: Alia Bhatt Gives Reasons For Her Love For Pilates

Intense Pilates helped Alia Bhatt rev up her energy levels

Well, well, well... seems like Pilates can do much more than helping some of the top celebrities of Bollywood get in the perfect shape. As Alia Bhatt puts it, Pilates can be like "meditation" which can "shot up" your energy levels even on days when you are extremely exhausted. Exercise can be quite refreshing and relieving for people. Some of the top fitness experts of the country are of the opinion that regular exercise can provide great physical and mental health benefits. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, Alia Bhatt illustrates a few lower body stretching Pilates exercises.

In the caption of her post, she mentions how shooting nights can be very tiring for actors. Late night or full day or early morning shoots can mess with the body's natural clock. Alia mentions that because of regular shoots, she woke up exhausted. But after a little "monkeying around" and intense Pilates, her energy levels were revived again.

As an exercise regime, Pilates involve coordination of mind and the body, which works like "meditation" for Alia. In the video shared below, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala can be heard instructing Alia how to perform the exercise.

Here's what Alia wrote on the caption of her post, "Shooting nights can be very tiring for the body cause of the way it messes with your natural body clock.. I woke up today feeling so so exhausted.. But after monkeying around and doing some intense pilates, my energy level just shot up. The mind and body coordination during a pilates workout is like meditation for me.. If you miss even one beat of focus everything can go totally off.. And ofcourse don't miss my beautiful trainer @yasminkarachiwala in the background with her soft but strict instructions (sic)"

If you want some revving up of your energy levels and some relaxation at the same time, perform the exercise which Alia is doing in the video. Watch carefully and listen to Yasmin Karachiwala's instructions closely to do the exercise with the right technique. Form is the foundation of exercise, after all!

