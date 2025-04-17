Alia Bhatt Nails Pull-Ups In New Workout Video; Here's Why This Exercise Is A Must-Try

Alia Bhatt is a fitness inspiration for many. She often shares glimpses of her workout routines on social media, showcasing a variety of exercises from yoga to Pilates, all of which she performs effortlessly. In her latest Instagram post, Alia gives a sneak peek into her exercise regimen. In the video, she can be seen energetically performing pull-ups.

"Wasn't sure if I could. But then I did. And now I'm suspiciously emotional about it," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Pull-ups are a fantastic upper body exercise that particularly target the back, shoulders and arms. Additionally, this exercise engages the core, promoting overall stability and endurance.

Benefits of pull-ups

1. Strengthen back muscles and upper body

The pull-up is one of the most effective exercises for strengthening the back muscles. Pull-ups primarily target the muscles in your back, shoulders and arms. They help build significant upper body strength including your lats, biceps, and rhomboids.

2. Improves grip

Grip strength helps lift weights and perform various exercises and activities that require hand and forearm strength. A strong grip also assists in performing day-to-day tasks efficiently.

3. Engages core and improves overall fitness level

Not just your arms and shoulders, pull-ups engage your core muscles too.

This helps promote overall stability and endurance, contributing to a stronger midsection.

Pull-ups are a strength exercise which can help improve your overall fitness levels. Studies suggest that strength training can help promote bone health, improve cardiovascular health and builds strength.

4. Improves mental health

Mastering pull-ups can be a mental challenge as much as a physical one. Additionally, studies suggest that strength training improves cognitive function, reduces fatigue, depression and improves self-esteem.

Tips for beginners

Start by hanging from the pull-up bar for 10 to 30 seconds

Use an assisted pull-up machine or ask someone for help

Use your arms to lift the body and do not stretch your neck to avoid strain

Start slowly and gradually increase the pace

Pull-ups also serve as a compound movement, meaning they work multiple muscle groups at once. Regularly incorporating pull-ups into a workout routine can lead to notable gains in strength and overall fitness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.