Moon's Temperature Dipped By Reduced Human Activity On Earth During Lockdown: Study

A recent study by Indian researchers has revealed an unexpected consequence of the COVID-19 lockdowns: a significant drop in lunar surface temperatures. During the global lockdown of 2020, the Moon's nighttime temperatures fell by 8-10 Kelvin, suggesting a surprising connection between Earth's atmospheric changes and our celestial neighbour.

Analyzing data from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, researchers found that the temperature decrease coincided with a drastic reduction in human activities on Earth. The decline in greenhouse gas emissions and aerosols during the lockdown seems to have altered the radiation emitted from Earth, leading to a cooling effect on the Moon.

This study, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters, underscores the link between Earth and the Moon. As human activity resumed post-lockdown, lunar temperatures increased, suggesting that our actions may influence environments beyond Earth. Led by researchers K Durga Prasad and G Ambily from the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), the team analyzed lunar surface temperature data from six locations between 2017 and 2023.

Anil Bharadwaj, director of PRL, emphasized the study's significance in exploring Earth's interaction with its closest celestial neighbour. The temperature drop in 2020 offers a unique opportunity to examine how reduced human activity on Earth may have affected the Moon.

The research shows that the decrease in human activity during the COVID-19 lockdown impacted the Moon's temperatures, highlighting the interconnectedness of Earth and its celestial neighbour. This offers a fresh perspective on the broader cosmic effects of global human activity. While the findings present strong evidence, further data is needed to fully understand the Earth-Moon dynamic. Future lunar observatories could be key to advancing our understanding of how human actions influence the cosmos.