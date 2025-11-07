Advertisement

Tesla Shareholders Approve $1 Trillion Pay Package For Elon Musk

The pay package -- crafted to ensure Musk's continued service to the electric vehicle manufacturer as it pursues breakthrough technology on artificial intelligence and robotics -- won more than 75 percent support from shareholders.

Tesla shareholders on Thursday overwhelmingly endorsed a massive pay package for CEO Elon Musk that could reach $1 trillion.

The pay package -- crafted to ensure Musk's continued service to the electric vehicle manufacturer as it pursues breakthrough technology on artificial intelligence and robotics -- won more than 75 percent support from shareholders, a Tesla official said at the company's annual meeting

