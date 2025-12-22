Elon Musk Endorses Nvidia CEO's 'No Task Is Beneath Me' Philosophy

Billionaire Elon Musk has shared an old video in which Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spoke about work ethics and leadership. Endorsing his philosophy that no task was small or big, Musk wrote on X, "This is the way".

Speaking at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Huang recalled his early career, highlighting his willingness to do all sort of works. "To me, no task is beneath me because, remember, I used to be a dishwasher (and) I used to clean toilets. I have cleaned a lot of toilets. I have cleaned more toilets than all of you combined...That's life," he said.

Last year, his LinkedIn profile came into the spotlight after many pointed out that he had listed his roles as a dishwasher, busboy, and waiter at Denny's between 1978 and 1983.

Huang asserted that people cannot show him a "task that's beneath me."

"I'm not doing it only because of whether it's beneath me or not. If you send me something and you want my input on it, and I can be of service to you and in my review of it share with you how I reasoned through it, I have made a contribution to you. I have made it possible for you to see how I reasoned through something," he said.

In no time, the video received a plethora of positive comments.

"That mindset built empires. The ones who refuse small work never earn the right to large work," one person wrote.

Another added, "He had quite the gritty upbringing, awesome dude."

A third person added, "This is the essence of true leadership, no ego, no task too small. Jensen's story reminds us that the best leaders never forget where they started and stay willing to roll up their sleeves, no matter how high they climb. That's not just humility; it's the mindset of a real hustler who earns respect at every level. Rare to see, and powerful when you do."

According to Forbes, Huang has a net worth of $157.2 billion as on December 22, while Nvidia earlier surpassed Microsoft and Apple to emerge as the first publicly traded company to cross a $4 trillion market capitalisation.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has since served as its president, chief executive officer as well as a member of the board of directors.

Born in Taiwan, Huang moved to Thailand as a child with his family before he and his brother moved to the United States.